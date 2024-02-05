News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Tileyard North: Full line-up announced for Gal'entines special at Wakefield creative hotspot this weekend

The full line up for Tileyard North’s special Gal’entines performance, which takes place this weekend, has been announced.
By Kara McKune
Published 5th Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ellie Sax, a renowned international saxophone player, was announced as the headliner at the special event, taking place in the venue’s Carding Shed this Saturday, February 10.

Read More
Read more: These 10 driving instructors are among the best in Wakefield, Pontefr...

Now, more performers have been announced by Wakefield’s creative hotspot.

Taylor Shipley and Brooke Coldwell will join internationally acclaimed saxophone artist, Ellie Sax, at Tileyard North.Taylor Shipley and Brooke Coldwell will join internationally acclaimed saxophone artist, Ellie Sax, at Tileyard North.
Taylor Shipley and Brooke Coldwell will join internationally acclaimed saxophone artist, Ellie Sax, at Tileyard North.
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Joining the bill, is support from Taylor Shipley, a 16-year-old DJ from Lincolnshire, who began her career at the age of nine with a set in Ayia Napa.

    Taylor has since performed at prestigious events like O Beach Ibiza and at esteemed venues like the Piece Hall in Halifax.

    Also taking centre stage is Brooke Coldwell, a 19-year-old DJ who has had previous sets at Hyperactive World Sheffield and Stamford Bridge Chelsea Football Club, since her debut in early 2021.

    VIP tickets and general admission tickets are both still available and can be purchased via Eventbrite: elliesaxtileyardnorth.eventbrite.co.uk

    Related topics:WakefieldLincolnshire