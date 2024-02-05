Tileyard North: Full line-up announced for Gal'entines special at Wakefield creative hotspot this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ellie Sax, a renowned international saxophone player, was announced as the headliner at the special event, taking place in the venue’s Carding Shed this Saturday, February 10.
Now, more performers have been announced by Wakefield’s creative hotspot.
Joining the bill, is support from Taylor Shipley, a 16-year-old DJ from Lincolnshire, who began her career at the age of nine with a set in Ayia Napa.
Taylor has since performed at prestigious events like O Beach Ibiza and at esteemed venues like the Piece Hall in Halifax.
Also taking centre stage is Brooke Coldwell, a 19-year-old DJ who has had previous sets at Hyperactive World Sheffield and Stamford Bridge Chelsea Football Club, since her debut in early 2021.
VIP tickets and general admission tickets are both still available and can be purchased via Eventbrite: elliesaxtileyardnorth.eventbrite.co.uk