Tileyard North: Full line-up announced for Gal'entines special at Wakefield creative hotspot this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ellie Sax, a renowned international saxophone player, was announced as the headliner at the special event, taking place in the venue’s Carding Shed this Saturday, February 10.

Now, more performers have been announced by Wakefield’s creative hotspot.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Shipley and Brooke Coldwell will join internationally acclaimed saxophone artist, Ellie Sax, at Tileyard North.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining the bill, is support from Taylor Shipley, a 16-year-old DJ from Lincolnshire, who began her career at the age of nine with a set in Ayia Napa.

Taylor has since performed at prestigious events like O Beach Ibiza and at esteemed venues like the Piece Hall in Halifax.

Also taking centre stage is Brooke Coldwell, a 19-year-old DJ who has had previous sets at Hyperactive World Sheffield and Stamford Bridge Chelsea Football Club, since her debut in early 2021.