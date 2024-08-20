Time to paw-ty: Wakefield dog enrichment centre to host first paw-tisan market for dog owners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new indoor dog play centre, which is the first of its kind in Yorkshire, will host their first dog-focused artisan market next month.

The indoor dog park, which is based at Headway Business Park, will host the paw-some event on Sunday, October 6 from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors can expect canine-focused stalls, slling accessories, treats and enrichment toys alongside various food stalls for owners.

The park will also have a tombola stand, with all funds going towards more equipment for the venue.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61561232378188