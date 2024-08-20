Time to paw-ty: Wakefield dog enrichment centre to host first paw-tisan market for dog owners

By Kara McKune
Published 20th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST
The new indoor dog play centre, which is the first of its kind in Yorkshire, will host their first dog-focused artisan market next month.

The indoor dog park, which is based at Headway Business Park, will host the paw-some event on Sunday, October 6 from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors can expect canine-focused stalls, slling accessories, treats and enrichment toys alongside various food stalls for owners.

The park will also have a tombola stand, with all funds going towards more equipment for the venue.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61561232378188

