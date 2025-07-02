Wakefield chess hotspot to host major national chess tournament this weekend
The new archery and chess hub has become a firm favourite in Wakefield since opening on Thornes Lane Wharf last month.
Now, the centre will host their first major tournament, the Yorkshire vs Manchester National Counties Final this Saturday, July 5.
On hosting their first tournament, founder of King in the North, Zak Jahangir, said: “It’s a huge milestone for us and a celebration of high-level competitive chess in a truly unique setting."
King in the North is also celebrating the launch of its brand new chess club.
The club is open to chess lovers of all ages and abilities including those wanting to learn the basics or seasoned players who are seeking stronger opponents.
Zak, a keen chess player himself, said: “The chess club was born from a deep passion for the game.
"At King in the North, we believe chess should be experienced in an inspiring setting – one filled with music, art, and atmosphere.
"Our aim is to create the ultimate chess experience, open to all.”
The chess club is hosted by King of the North’s head coach, Ken, and runs off a monthly membership – costing £30 per month.
The membership includes free-use and out-of-hours access to the centre’s vast chess space, a weekly coaching session and invitations to structured club play and themed events.
To find out more, or to sign up, visit: https://kinginthenorth.co.uk/chess-club/
