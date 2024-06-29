Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A classic car show will be returning to Wakefield next month – the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The classic car gathering will return to Thornes Park on July 5 at 4pm, and entry is free to the public.

Owners wanting classic cars to be part of the show can enter for five pounds via the Fleur-de-lys Classic Car Society’s website.

Organiser and chairman of the Friends of Clarence, Holmfield and Thornes Parks (CHaT) group, Ian Deighton, said: “There will be a range of vehicles for people to look at, from vintage cars to classic HGVs [and] some motorcycles.

Jack Myers with a 1997 Marcos Mantara at the Fleur-de-lys classic car show in 2018. The longstanding event will return to Thornes Park in July 2024 after a five-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. Photo: John Clifton.

"The Friends of the Park have been working with the Fleur-de-lys vehicle club to try to resurrect it and [put it] on again this year.”

Ian hopes the classic car gathering will be able to continue on an annual basis once again.