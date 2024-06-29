Wakefield classic car society aims to “resurrect” vintage vehicle show in Thornes Park with first gathering since Covid-19 pandemic
The classic car gathering will return to Thornes Park on July 5 at 4pm, and entry is free to the public.
Owners wanting classic cars to be part of the show can enter for five pounds via the Fleur-de-lys Classic Car Society’s website.
Organiser and chairman of the Friends of Clarence, Holmfield and Thornes Parks (CHaT) group, Ian Deighton, said: “There will be a range of vehicles for people to look at, from vintage cars to classic HGVs [and] some motorcycles.
"The Friends of the Park have been working with the Fleur-de-lys vehicle club to try to resurrect it and [put it] on again this year.”
Ian hopes the classic car gathering will be able to continue on an annual basis once again.
As well as a range vehicles for people to see, the Thornes Park Miniature Railway will also be open.
