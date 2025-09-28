Wakefield Exchange to host free two-night Oktoberfest celebration next weekend

Wakefield Exchnage will host a free Oktoberfest celebration next weekend.

The district is being encouraged to raise their glass and sing their heart out at Wakefield Exchange’s Oktoberfest, which will take place next weekend.

Usually held over a two-week period and ending on the first Sunday in October, Oktoberfest is a German celebration held in Munich each year.

Now, the two-night celebration will be brought to Wakefield, taking place at Wakefield Exchange, on Friday, October 3 and Saturday, October 4.

The free event, which is for over 18s only, will feature a variety of entertainment,including live performances, and lots of beer.

On October 3, visitors can expect an impressive singalong spectacular presented by six charismatic locals, known as ‘The Pub Choir’.

The choir will perform a variety of modern day, foot-stomping anthems from numerous artists including Bon Jovi, Queen, Avicii, Oasis, Robbie Williams.

Night two will see The Oktoberfest Band take to the stage – bringing a traditional oompah band to Wakefield.

Visitors can expect brassy beats, Bavarian flair, and plenty of lederhosen to celebrate Oktoberfest the old-school way.

A spokesperson for Wakefield Exchange said: “Beer-lieve it or not, Oktoberfest is coming to Wakefield

“Raise your steins and sing your hear out at Wakefield Exchange on Friday October 3 and Saturday, October 4 from 7pm till late.

"So whether you're joining us for the pub party or the brass bangers, Oktoberfest is going to be two nights of pure joy.

“Bring your mates, bring your voice and have a steintastic time!”