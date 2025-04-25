Wakefield RSPCA announce spring 'Paws 4 a Walk' fundraiser is cancelled
The walk was due to take place this Sunday, April 27.
Posting to social media, the branch said: “Unfortunately we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel our Paws 4 a Walk event on Sunday, April 27.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience, and we hope that you will join us at our upcoming One Fun Day Dog Show (Temple Newsam) on Saturday, June 14, and our Summer Fun Day & Dog Show (Thornes Park) and Saturday, July 5.”
The seasonal event has become a staple on the local branch’s calendar, with dozens of dogs and their owners usually walking up to five kilometres around East Ardsley.
Another walk will take place later this year, but a date is yet to be confirmed.
To find out more about the the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District branch’s other upcoming fundraisers, visit: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/fundraising-events/
