Wakefield RSPCA announce spring 'Paws 4 a Walk' fundraiser is cancelled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District branch has announced the cancellation of their upcoming ‘Paws 4 a Walk’ event.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walk was due to take place this Sunday, April 27.

Posting to social media, the branch said: “Unfortunately we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel our Paws 4 a Walk event on Sunday, April 27.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience, and we hope that you will join us at our upcoming One Fun Day Dog Show (Temple Newsam) on Saturday, June 14, and our Summer Fun Day & Dog Show (Thornes Park) and Saturday, July 5.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spring ‘Paws 4 a Walk’ event has been cancelled.

The seasonal event has become a staple on the local branch’s calendar, with dozens of dogs and their owners usually walking up to five kilometres around East Ardsley.

Another walk will take place later this year, but a date is yet to be confirmed.

To find out more about the the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District branch’s other upcoming fundraisers, visit: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/fundraising-events/