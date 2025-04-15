Time to paw-ty! RSPCA Wakefield's huge family fun day and dog show to return this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District’s Summer Fun Day and Dog Show will take place later this year.

The annual event is returning to Clarence Park on Saturday, July 5.

There will be a variety of stalls from the East Ardsley centre as well as other local businesses, a kids corner and live entertainment.

The dog show will also return with pooches from across the district competing in various categories including ‘Cutest Puppy’ and ‘Best in Show’.

Posting to social media, the centre said: “There are 12 weeks to go until our biggest event of the year!

"It's going to be a fantastic day, and we can't wait to see you all there!

"As well as our amazing dog show (sponsored by CS Mortgage Solutions) and Have-a-Go Agility (run by The Dog House), there will be lots of stalls from our branch and a range of brilliant businesses, a kids corner with fun games and activities, a great variety of food and drink, entertainment, and more!”

All money raised from the event will be donated to the branch’s #SaveOurCentre appeal.

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch launched the appeal in February after the rising cost of bills left the centre in a “critical” financial situation.

The centre continued: “The money we raise at this event will go directly towards our #SaveOurAnimalCentre appeal, to help secure the future of our animal centre in East Ardsley so we can continue to care for abused and neglected animals in need.”

To donate to the branch’s #SaveOurCentre appeal, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/save-our-animal-centre