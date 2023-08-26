Yorkshire-based dance-theatre company to preview new show in Wakefield ahead of London premiere

SHED – the new dance-theatre piece from acclaimed Yorkshire-based company Northern Rascals – uses digital art, spoken word and contemporary dance performance to raise awareness of the mental health issues young people across the country and whole world are facing.

It will preview at Wakefield’s renowned performing arts school CAPA College on October 20 before its London premiere at performance centre The Place on October 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHED was created by Anna Holmes and Sam Ford – co-artistic directors of Northern Rascals, a company that uses theatre and contemporary dance to highlight social and political issues.

SHED, the new dance-theatre piece from Northern Rascals wil debut in Wakefield this October.

Most Popular

Anna said: “SHED was birthed in a period of social disconnection where our lives were linked through snippets on screens, in windows, through doors.

"These moments felt isolated and incredibly personal – they belonged to us, our lives and our four walls.

"Yet, when we regrouped with our creative collaborators and our community, we found that our stories were not singular but collectively shared. SHED is a response to that.

The piece aims to raise awareness of the mental health issues young people face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our hope is that our audiences will leave taking a part of SHED with them, perhaps a familiar story, or one that’s unknown. SHED is rooted in the messy, complicated lives that we all live.”

Tickets for the CAPA college performance are still available, costing £12 per ticket or £10 for concessions.