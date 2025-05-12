This City is Ours fans have had an exciting update on the BBC show’s future 👀

This City is Ours concluded on the BBC last night.

It brought the clash between Jamie and Michael to a dramatic end.

But will the show be back for episodes in the future?

This City is Ours concluded its first series on the BBC last night (May 11) and fans have been left demanding more. Fortunately an update on the future of the show has already been given by the broadcaster - and it is a positive one.

The crime show was filmed and set in Liverpool and featured Sean Bean as well as other recognisable faces. See who is in the cast of the hit drama here.

But will This City is Ours be back for more episodes - and what happened at the end of season one? Here’s all you need to know:

This City is Ours ending explained

Full spoilers for This City is Ours up to and including episode 8 follow. Don’t read further if you haven’t watched the full series.

The cast of the new BBC gangster drama This City is Ours. From left, Diana (Hannah Onslow), Michael (James Nelson-Joyce), Ronnie (Sean Bean), Jamie (Jack McMullen) and Elaine (Julie Graham) (Picture: BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack)

Despite Michael’s (James Nelson-Joyce) desire to walk away from the crime world to be with Diana (Hannah Onslow) and start a family, things do not go as smoothly as planned. Holding a meeting with the family at Diana’s restaurant, they seemingly agree a deal but Jamie (Jack McMullen) is not willing to let Michael leave, especially as he suspects that he was the one who killed Ronnie (Sean Bean).

Jamie kidnaps Diana and sends Michael a video demanding that he commit suicide or he will kill her. A desperate Michael teams up with Cheryl Crawford (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) and together they pull off a plan to kidnap Jamie’s infant son.

Meeting on a rooftop car park in Liverpool, Jamie brings Diana to swap for his son - but once it has happened he threatens Michael at gunpoint and is about to shoot, when Diana uses herself as a human shield. Eventually Michael admits to being the one who killed Ronnie in Spain with his wife Elaine (Julie Graham) promising revenge in the future.

In the final moments of the episode, Banksey (Mike Noble) runs over and presumably kills Ricardo Guzman (Daniel Cerqueira), the gang's contact with the ‘Amigos’ - a Colombian cartel from which they get their drugs. It comes after Ricardo had planted a bomb in Banksey’s car the previous episode - as a threat to Michael.

The season ended with plenty of plates spinning - from Michael’s inevitable clash with Jamie and Elaine, to potential conflict with the ‘Amigos’ after Ricardo’s seeming death. So fans might be wondering if they can expect more episodes.

Will there be a series 2 of This City is Ours?

Following the conclusion of the first season of This City is Ours, the BBC announced it will return for a second series. Which as mentioned above, will be a relief to viewers as so much is left to be resolved.

Stephen Butchard, This City is Ours creator, lead writer and executive producer said: “We have all been blown away by the incredibly positive response to This City is Ours, I can’t thank the audience enough for their time and emotional investment.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama added:“The response from viewers has been a joy to see, with millions discovering its thrilling, character-driven drama for themselves to become gripped by the raging war of the Phelans. I'm delighted that we now get to build on this fantastic first run and show that things are only just getting started for this very special series."

The Beeb promises that further information about series two will be announced in due course.

