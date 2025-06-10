Bake Off: The Professionals has welcomed back some familiar judges 👀

Bake Off: The Professionals is back for its 10th series.

Channel 4 will air the latest episode as the teams face fresh challenges.

But who is casting an eye over the contestants this year?

The weather might be about to get very summery - but that is no excuse for a soggy bottom in the Bake Off kitchen. The professionals have entered the ring and they will be hoping to rise to the challenge in the latest season of the hit Channel 4 series.

A fresh batch of pastry chefs are competing in pairs to be named the best in the land. The next episode will see them have to cook a five-tier mille-feuille among other challenges.

But who will be casting an experienced eye over the chefs this season? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Bake Off: The Professionals on TV?

Bake-Off: The Professionals hosts and judges: (L-R) Ellie Taylor, Liam Charles, Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin | Channel 4

The latest episode of the GBBO spin-off is set to be broadcast by Channel 4 tonight (June 10). It is due to start at 8pm and is due to finish at approximately 9pm - including ad-breaks.

Bake Off: The Professionals can be watched on demand via the on demand service of the same name (formerly All4/ 4oD). Episodes will be added at the same time they start on television.

What to expect from Bake Off: The Professionals today?

It is pastry week on the popular cooking competition and the chefs will be hoping that the challenges will be as easy as pie. The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “Ellie Taylor and Liam Charles welcome the chefs as they create 24 savoury pâté en croûte and get creative with 24 modern religieuse - choux buns said to resemble nuns.

“For the showpiece, judges… ask them to come up with a five-tier mille-feuille that would not look out of place at the most glamorous of wedding celebrations.”

Who are the judges on Bake Off: The Professionals?

It will be a pair of familiar faces on judging duty for the 10th series of Bake-Off: The Professionals. Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden are returning to cast an expert eye, and several thousand expert tastebuds, over the contestants' creations.

Blin is best known as the Chef Pâtissier at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons. He said: “What I’ve really noticed is that the gap between the strongest and weakest teams has narrowed so much. And when you reach the second or third stage of the competition, you see the teams are all really close together. I think now all the teams really understand what the competition is all about, so they prepare a little better.”

Bake Off: The Professionals judge Cherish Finden | Channel 4/ Laura Palmer

Finden is formerly Executive Pastry Chef of the Pan Pacific London Hotel. Speaking ahead of series 10, she added: “Hitting our 10th anniversary is like pulling a perfectly risen soufflé out of the oven – pure joy and satisfaction. Every series brings fresh talent, new surprises, and breathtaking creations.

“It is amazing to see how they evolve. I’m honoured to still be part of this journey and continue to inspire and challenge the best pastry in the industry.”

Both Blin and Finden have been judges on the show since it began back in 2016 on BBC Two - when it was originally called Bake Off: Crème de la Crème. The duo have judged on all 10 series, including the one airing in 2025.

Who are the hosts on Bake Off: The Professionals?

Unlike the judges, the hosts of the show have changed a lot of the 10 series so far. Over the years the likes of Tom Kerridge, Angus Deayton and Tom Allen have presented the show.

For series 10, former Great British Bake Off contestant and Junior Bake Off judge Liam Charles and comedian, actress and writer Ellie Taylor will be on presenting duties. They have hosted it together since series eight - with Liam first becoming a host on the show in series three.

Liam said: “I feel like the chemistry between myself, Cherish, Benoit, and latterly Ellie, just gets better and better the more time we spend with each other. I also think the challenges have got a lot harder.

“I know that’s a bit rich coming from me, who can’t do most of the challenges, but they seem to me to have got more difficult as the years have passed. The chefs are using a lot of cool new techniques as well. I think the show has just become a little more slick as time has gone by.”

