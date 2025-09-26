The Art House to host brand new Freedom Festival this weekend
The new festival aims to celebrate creativity, community, and self-expression across the district – bringing together artists, performers, and local people to explore the theme of freedom in its many forms.
The free event will feature a mix of music, exhibitions, drumming workshops, and hands-on activities such as carnival mask-making and screen-printing.
Damon Jackson-Waldock, co-executive director of The Art House said: “The Freedom Festival is about coming together, eating side by side, making art together, dancing together, and sharing stories, showing that compassion and creativity are powerful forces for change”.
The Freedom Festival forms part of ‘Our Freedom: Then and Now’ - a UK-wide programme of locally led arts events marking the 80th anniversary of VE/VJ Day.
Through the creation of 60 new events, the programme explores what “Our Freedom” means to communities across the country today.