Mary introduced herself as a Leeds lass - but keen viewers picked up a local twang to her accent, which betrayed her true roots.

The 22-year-old has worked full-time as a model for the last two years, with brands including ASOS, JD Women and Boohoo.

And she may have seemed familiar to Love Island fans, as she has previously been linked to former Love Island star Chris Hughes.

Love Island fans in Wakefield got a shock this week, when they were introduced to model Mary Bedford, who hails from the Merrie City itself. Photos: ITV/JPI Media

Mary said she had gone on the show in hope of finding love, and said: "I have the worst luck, ever, with boys.

"Genuinely the worst ever. I always get dragged into the same circle of boys.

"So I was like, I need to go in another direction.

"I’m really a positive person all the time, bubbly. I think I’ll spice things up. I think I will step on a few toes which will be interesting

"I hate boring people. I can speak to anyone. The whole time I’ll be chewing someone’s ear off.

"That’s my coping mechanism, I just talk."

She made her first appearance on Love Island during the Casa Amor segment last weekend.

The famous twist puts couples to the test, introducing new islanders to challenge the strength of existing relationships.

In a pre-show interview, Mary said she had her eyes on Liam, who she described as "just beautiful... really old-school, like a gentleman."

But at Casa Amor, it was Toby who caught her attention, and the two quickly grew close.

But Mary was far from the first girl to have captured Toby's attention, as the semi-professional footballer had previously coupled up with Chloe, before leaving her for Abi.

The drama is expected to continue this week, as a preview for tonight's episode showed that Toby is still struggling with feelings for his ex Chloe.