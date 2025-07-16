What's next for Netflix's Adolescence: Pontefract-filmed drama nominated for 13 Emmys

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Jul 2025
British co-creator, writer, executive producer and actor Stephen Graham (R) and British actor Owen Cooper.
The Netflix drama that had everyone talking has been nominated for 13 Emmy awards.

Adolescence, which filmed around South Kirkby and South Elmsall, told the story of a family’s trauma when a thirteen-year-old was arrested for murder in one continuous shot.

The show’s star Owen Cooper has made Emmys history by becoming one of the youngest ever to be nominated by the prestigious TV US television academy.

The 15-year-old actor has been nominated for best supporting actor in a limited/anthology series or TV movie.

If he wins he will be the youngest male winner of an acting Emmy.

The series filmed at locations across South Kirkby and South Elmsall including Production Park, Minsthorpe Community College and Minsthorpe Leisure Centre.

Adolescence was also nominated for:

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie – Stephen Graham

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie – Owen Cooper and Ashley Walters

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie – Erin Doherty and Christine Tremarco

Outstanding writing for a limited series or TV movie

Outstanding directing for a limited series or TV movie

