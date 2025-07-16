What's next for Netflix's Adolescence: Pontefract-filmed drama nominated for 13 Emmys
Adolescence, which filmed around South Kirkby and South Elmsall, told the story of a family’s trauma when a thirteen-year-old was arrested for murder in one continuous shot.
The show’s star Owen Cooper has made Emmys history by becoming one of the youngest ever to be nominated by the prestigious TV US television academy.
The 15-year-old actor has been nominated for best supporting actor in a limited/anthology series or TV movie.
If he wins he will be the youngest male winner of an acting Emmy.
The series filmed at locations across South Kirkby and South Elmsall including Production Park, Minsthorpe Community College and Minsthorpe Leisure Centre.
Adolescence was also nominated for:
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie – Stephen Graham
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie – Owen Cooper and Ashley Walters
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie – Erin Doherty and Christine Tremarco