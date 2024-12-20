Panto's not just for Christmas

This year’s pantomime is well underway at Theatre Royal Wakefield, but don’t worry – there’s still time to grab your tickets!

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show runs until Sunday 5th January, with the final performance at 2:30pm. Tickets are still available, so if you’re looking for something fun to do with the family between Christmas and New Year, this is your chance!

This year’s show is a fun and exciting “Wakey-fied” adaptation of Cinderella, written by Chris Hannon who plays the role of Ponty, one of the ugly sisters. The performance is jam-packed with local Wakefield references and plenty of laughs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Nixon, singer and presenter, stars as Buttons, alongside returning cast members Hannah Nuttall (Cinderella), Meg Elsegood (Van-Dini/Fairy Godmother) and Chris Chilton (Cass, the second ugly sister). New to the cast are Frankie Bounds as Prince Charming and Natalie Winsor as Drusilla, along with the young person’s chorus, who bring even more energy to the stage.

Cinderella, Hannah Nuttall, and Buttons, Sam Nixon, bring joy to the Wakefield stage. Grab your tickets now!

In this timeless tale, poor Cinderella dreams of escaping her life of chores with the help of her Fairy Godmother. She catches the eye of Prince Charming, but when the clock strikes midnight at the Royal Ball, she flees, leaving behind her fabulously famous footwear.

The Prince sets on a mission to find the mysterious girl it belongs to but only an evening at the Theatre Royal Wakefield will determine if he finds Cinderella before it’s too late.

Kealey Woodward, Head of Communications and Programme at Theatre Royal Wakefield, comments:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had such a great response to Cinderella, and there’s still time for people to come along and enjoy the performance. It’s perfect for families and a great way to keep the festive fun alive beyond the excitement of Christmas Day.”

“Make sure to book your tickets and get your glad rags on, it’s time for our Wakey Theatre audience to go to the ball!”

For more details about Theatre Royal Wakefield and its full schedule of performances and events, which run throughout the year in both the Matcham Auditorium and Walker Studios, please visit: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/ and for regular updates follow @trwakefield on X @theatreroyalwakefield on Instagram and @Theatre Royal Wakefield on Facebook.