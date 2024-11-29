Review: Cinderella at the Theatre Royal, Wakefield

Wakefield’s newest pantomime is one phenomenal fairytale, and with dozens of performances taking place throughout the festive season, I cannot recommend it enough.

Performances of the iconic rags-to-riches tale, which has been rewritten with a local twist, began on November 26 and will continue until Sunday, January 5 at Wakefield’s esteemed Theatre Royal.

I had the pleasure of being invited down to watch the Theatre’s pantomime last night (November 28) – and I am very thankful I was.

And it appears I’m not alone, as when I entered the Theatre, dozens of excited faces greeted me – with chatter of what to expect heard throughout the entrance.

Written once again by the vastly talented Chris Hannon, the pantomime follows titular character ‘Cinderella’, played by Hannah Nuttall, who is terribly treated by her Aunt Drusilla, played by Natalie Winsor and her cousins, aptly named ‘Ponty’ and ‘Cass’, played by Chris himself and Chris Chilton.

I do have to say, Chris has done it again.

The incredible writing is only highlighted by the talented cast who made every line both hilarious and believable.

It is completely understandable why he nominated for ‘Best Writer’ at the 2023 UK Pantomime Awards.

Packed with Wakefield puns and modern references whilst not straying too far from the classic story – this pantomime has it all.

So much so, it is difficult to narrow down my favourite parts.

From the incredibly hilarious Beyonce-inspired introduction of two characters to a fast-paced performance of the ‘12 gifts to get the Prince’, I could not stop laughing throughout.

The stand-out performances came from returning Theatre Royal stars’ Chris and Chris as ‘Ponty’ and ‘Cass’ who hilariously bounced off each other with their physical comedy and one-liners.

The pair’s improvisation and audience work was also great.

It is here I must also give a shout-out to poor audience members Sean and Ryan who were chosen by the sisters as the butt of many jokes – even joining the pair of stage to give them both a wash.

I applaud you both!

Also returning to the Theatre Royal stage was singer and double BAFTA award-winning TV presenter, Sam Nixon, who’s charm was very apparent as ‘Buttons’.

As always, Sam’s great chemistry with the crowd was apparent as everytime he yelled ‘alright cockers’ the audience yelled back ‘alright Buttons!’

I do have to say, my other personal stand-out was the lovely Meg Elsegood as both the Fairy Godmother and the Prince’s assistant ‘Ms Van-Dini.’

Meg is a clear star, from her comedy timing, her ability to completely transform into both roles and her impressive voice.

However, I can’t mention impressive voices without talking about both Hannah Nuttall as ‘Cinderella’ and Frankie Bounds who made his Theatre Royal pantomime debut as ‘Prince Charming’.

The two can really perform and had great chemistry on stage.

Throughout the pantomime, various great musical numbers were performed.

Although, my personal favourite came from Natalie Winsor as the villanous Drusilla who performed a reimagined version of “Problem” by Ariana Grande.

The singing was amazing enough before Natalie knocked it out of the park with a phenomenal rap, backed up by both ‘Ponty’ and ‘Cass’.

Finally, I have to highlight the very talented chorus, the incredible set design, in particular the jaw-dropping carriage, by Mark Walters and the truly beautiful costumes, by Emma Louise James – who all helped to bring the story to life.

The pantomime in Wakefield has become a staple for so many, myself now included, and it is so clear as to why.

It truly has it all.

Cinderella is a hilarious, impressive festive spectacle filled to the brim with puns and heart and I cannot recommend it enough.

To the talented chorus, the exceptional cast and the incredible creative and production teams – I cannot thank you enough for the joy you bring to each audience, and the district as a whole.

The theatre has announced that next year’s pantomine will be Jack and the Beanstalk, with tickets on sale now!

To find some of the few remaining tickets for Cinderella or to pre-book Jack and the Beanstalk, visit: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/cinderella-2024