Talented young Wakefield performers will take to the stage in Guys and Dolls

Next month more than 40 young people from Wakefield District and beyond will take to the stage in Theatre Royal Wakefield’s production of Guys and Dolls.

The talented company – Wakefield Youth Music Theatre – is made up of a young cast ranging in age from 12 to 23.

Performances run at the city centre theatre from Tuesday August 20 until Saturday, August 30

With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, Guys and Dolls tells the tale of Sky Masterson, a high rolling gambler, who places a bet to win over the heart of Sarah, a puritanical missionary.

This Tony award winning, and critically acclaimed show first premiered on Broadway in 1950 and features hits such as Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat, Luck be a Lady, Marry the Man Today and the title song Guys and Dolls.

This production of Guys and Dolls features Theatre Royal Wakefield’s professional creative team which has been responsible for such past hits as School of Rock (2023) and Evita (2024).

Tickets are available from www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01924 211311.