Click It Flooring in fifth Anniversary Celebrations

Click It Flooring, the national supplier of flooring is celebrating its 5th anniversary in September, showcasing innovation, growth, and community commitment since the company was founded in 2020.

From humble beginnings, the company has grown into a trusted name in the UK flooring industry – showcasing products that combine functionality with exceptional style.

Beyond its commercial success, Click It Flooring has also earned recognition for its strong sense of social responsibility. The company has partnered with the Batley Multi Academy Trust, giving learners the chance to gain hands-on experience in business. Students will take on real-world challenges in social media, design, and research & development, helping them to build entrepreneurial skills.

Yusuf Loonat of Click It Flooring reflected on the milestone by stating he was very proud for everyone associated with the company.

He said: “Reaching five years is a proud moment for everyone at Click It Flooring. Our success has always been built on quality, innovation, and trust — but also on giving back to the community that has supported us. As we look to the future, we remain committed to pushing boundaries in our industry while continuing to invest in the next generation and support causes that really make a difference.”

The project highlights the company’s wider reputation for delivering tailored solutions to meet complex requirements — from challenging layouts to brand-specific designs — while continuing to invest in the community that has supported its success for nearly two decades.

As Click It Flooring celebrates its fifth anniversary, it remains committed to blending craftsmanship, innovation, and community values, ensuring the next chapter is as impactful as the last.