Davis Wagon Services invests £130,000 in staff welfare and facilities at its Ferrybridge site
The project, undertaken by 186 Property Solutions, transformed the previously dilapidated brick building into modern offices and a dedicated staff welfare centre, providing enhanced support for the company’s expanding workforce.
Since acquiring the facility from DB Rail Maintenance in 2017, Davis Wagon Services has expanded its team at Ferrybridge from seven to 15 employees.
The refurbishment featured the installation of a modern kitchen area, upgraded washroom facilities, and WCs, complemented by new flooring, electrics, heating, and a full redecoration.
Additionally, Darlington-based 186 Property Solutions enhanced the site’s visibility by installing three prominently branded Davis Wagon Services signs, each measuring six by three metres.
Davis Wagon Services, which is headquartered in Immingham, is regarded as one of the UK’s foremost experts in rail wagon maintenance and repair and operates a network of nine strategically located outstations across the country, ensuring comprehensive and efficient service coverage.
Its Ferrybridge site plays a vital role in servicing 255 rail freight vehicles that deliver biomass pellets to the nearby Drax Power station, which supplies 11% of the UK’s renewable power.
John Hall, managing director of Davis Wagon Services, said: “This investment reflects our commitment to our team and the operational capabilities of our Ferrybridge site.
“By refurbishing and repurposing this facility, we’ve created a modern, functional space that supports our growing workforce and enhances our operational capabilities. We’re delighted with the quality of the work delivered by 186 Property Solutions, whose expertise has been pivotal in achieving our vision for the site.”
Jonathan Carter, a director of 186 Property Solutions, added: “We’re proud to have played a part in helping breathe new life into what was a derelict building, transforming it into a facility that supports both the business and its employees. This project highlights how refurbishment can unlock the potential of previously unused spaces, delivering modern, high-quality environments tailored to the needs of today’s workforce and putting them on track for greater success.”