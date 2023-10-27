Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollie Latham, who owns floral design business Alchemilla Floral Design, will sell her hand-made seasonal dried floral decorations, wreaths, bunches, bouquet gift boxes, festive floral decorations, illustrated cards and bunches of Yorkshire-grown foliage at this year’s highly anticipated Hepworth Festive Market – which will take place at Tileyard North on November 25 and 26, as well as December 2 and 3, from 10am to 4pm.

Hollie, who moved to Wakefield in 2009 to work at The Hepworth as a member of the senior management team, set up her business in 2018 after going on “An Introduction to Floristry” course inspired by her life-long passion for flowers, gardening and nature.

She said: "I set up Alchemilla Floral Design to share my life-long passion for flowers. I’ve always loved being in nature and spending time in my grandparents’ gardens growing up, so I feel like flowers were my destiny.

Hollie Latham owns floral design business Alchemilla Floral Design, which will be a featured stall at this year's Hepworth Festive Market.

“After immersing myself in the Yorkshire arts scene for several years and seeing the gallery become a huge success I decided to go my own way and freelanced for other arts organisations for a couple of years but definitely had a yearning to do something new.”

Despite Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis, Alchemilla Floral Design continues to grow and has become Hollie’s full time job.

She continued: “It’s been a real rollercoaster of a ride setting up and managing a small business.

"But, the simple fact remains, flowers are good for the soul, they make me happy and other people happy too and I absolutely love what I do.”

This will be Hollie's second year at the popular Christmas markets, held at Tileyard North.

Hollie’s work sees her source locally grown flowers to create natural floral designs.

She said: "You can always find me knee-deep in fresh and dried flowers at my home studio in Wakefield or down at my allotment where I’m growing more and more flowers each year.

"I love creating seasonal floral designs using the finest elements I can find using locally grown flowers and foliage along with the occasional foraged find and home-grown blooms from my own garden and allotment."

Alchemilla Floral Design was selected to be part of this year’s Christmas Market by The Hepworth ealrier this year – making it Hollie’s second year as a stall holder.

On being asked to return for the popular market, she said: “Last year I had such a great time, meeting people face to face was so much fun and I love to chat about flowers, home decor and gardening — my favourite topics!

"The event brought together so many visitors from across Yorkshire with a carefully curated mix of artists, designers and makers.

"Attending as a visitor and a stall holder, the market had a wonderful relaxed atmosphere and showcases small independent businesses so I definitely wanted to take part again so was delighted to be selected for 2023.