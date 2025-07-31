"Iconic" venue near Wakefield announced as official wedding venue by Wakefield Council

Couples can now get married at an “iconic” venue just three and a half miles south of Wakefield city centre, Wakefield Council has announced.

The Boathouse, located on the water’s edge at Newmillerdam Country Park, has now been added to the council’s list of official wedding venues, accepting parties of up to 28 people.

All three floors can be hired out, and include an indoor dining room and a rooftop terrace, which the council said is “lined with festoon lights and is completed with outdoor heaters.”

Guests will also have access to the patio, which offers stunning views of the surrounding water and woodland.

The venue, described by the council as “truly unique and stunning”, is licensed for indoor and outdoor ceremonies, and is dog-friendly.

Making the announcement in a post on its Facebook page, the council said: “We're all familiar with the iconic Boathouse Newmillerdam.

“Our Registration Service are absolutely delighted to share that you can now get married or form your civil partnership there!

“Nestled in the middle of the beautiful Newmillerdam Country Park, The Boathouse is a truly unique and stunning wedding venue in the heart of West Yorkshire.

“The Boathouse is available for intimate wedding ceremonies and receptions for up to 28 people (including the happy couple).

“Find out more about our newest approved venue on our website!”

The Boathouse joins a list of more than 20 unique locations across Wakefield District where couples can tie the knot, including Pontefract Town Hall, The Hepworth in the city centre, and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in West Bretton.