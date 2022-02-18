The Original Factory Shop returns to Normanton creating 10 jobs
After closing in 2019, local community retailer, The Original Factory Shop, is set to return with a brand-new Normanton store next week.
The store will open on February 25 at 39-43 High Street. The new branch will create 10 jobs in the local community.
The new look discount department store will provide customers with will see the retailer bring its range of bargain-based clothing, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and reserve and collect to Normanton residents.
Adding a unique offering to Normanton’s shopping area, customers will be able to purchase desired brands at exclusively discounted prices. Brands stocked at the store will include the likes of Christian Lacroix, Adidas, Russel Hobbs, Clinique and Olay.
Area manager, Dylan Jackson, said: “We’re really excited to be coming to Normanton and to serve the local community. We’re recruiting for ten job positions and are keen to hear from candidates so that we’re ready to start serving the local community when the new site opens in February.”