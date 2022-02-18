The Original Factory Shop returns to Normanton creating 10 jobs

After closing in 2019, local community retailer, The Original Factory Shop, is set to return with a brand-new Normanton store next week.

The store will open on February 25 at 39-43 High Street. The new branch will create 10 jobs in the local community.

The new look discount department store will provide customers with will see the retailer bring its range of bargain-based clothing, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and reserve and collect to Normanton residents.

Adding a unique offering to Normanton’s shopping area, customers will be able to purchase desired brands at exclusively discounted prices. Brands stocked at the store will include the likes of Christian Lacroix, Adidas, Russel Hobbs, Clinique and Olay.

As a result of the move, The Original Factory Shop will be creating 10 jobs.