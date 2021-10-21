The Range ready to open in Pontefract with huge Christmas shop and Iceland foods

Located at Parkside Retail Park, the new store will open its doors at 9am on Friday, October 29, with the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress, Coun David Jones and Mrs Annette Jones officially cutting the ribbon.

The new store will employ 80 members of staff in part-time and full-time roles.

The shop fit and merchandising teams are working around the clock to get the store ready for the big reveal.

Painting, sign hanging, stock unloading, and till training have been just a fraction of the happenings at the new site to prepare for customers, new and old, to enjoy their newest store from next Friday.

The new branch will provide a wide selection of great value products across 18 departments from home decor and arts and crafts to DIY and petcare products.

The store will also open with a large Christmas shop packed full of decoration ideas, trees, lights and much more.

It even boasts a large outdoor garden centre, along with Iceland that will be fully stocked and there will be exclusive offers running in-store until November 12.