Tileyard North: Wakefield creative hotspot hosts steel-signing ceremony for new hospitality and workplace building

A steel-signing ceremony has been held at Tileyard North in Wakefield, marking the latest stage in the redevelopment of the city’s waterfront area.
By Kara McKune
Published 28th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
A steel frame has been put in place at Building 15, which will house new workspace and hospitality areas, looking onto the courtyard of Tileyard North.

The overall project aims to regenerate the Grade II listed former Rutland Mills on the historic waterfront into the largest creative community outside of London, bringing together people across West Yorkshire working in industries such as music, film, television, and design.

Coun Michael Graham, cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “It is great to see the progress that’s being made on this building and elsewhere on the site as work continues to transform the former mill complex.

Coun Michael Graham at the steel signing at Tileyard North.Coun Michael Graham at the steel signing at Tileyard North.
Coun Michael Graham at the steel signing at Tileyard North.
“What was once a set of derelict buildings is becoming a vibrant space for creativity for businesses, people, and entertainment.

“This redevelopment continues to put Wakefield on the map as a great place to live, work, invest and visit.”

Tileyard North is already making an impact with creatives, musicians and artists alike – from Uber Agency and Architecture 1B to Audoo and Music Factory.

The creative centre has also hosted more than 30 events with over 20,000 attendees, including Hepworth Festive Market and, most recently, Peddler Market.

A steel signing ceremony was held at Tileyard North to celebrate the latest stage of work at the the former Rutland Mills site.A steel signing ceremony was held at Tileyard North to celebrate the latest stage of work at the the former Rutland Mills site.
A steel signing ceremony was held at Tileyard North to celebrate the latest stage of work at the the former Rutland Mills site.

Coun Denise Jeffrey, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “Working alongside our partners, Wakefield’s historic waterfront is becoming a vibrant space for creativity.

“We are incredibly proud of this transformation work. It has, and will continue to have, such a positive impact for people and businesses in our district and across our region.”

