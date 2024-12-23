Headingly healthcare charity bowled over by generous donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sue Ryder, which runs Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley, would like to say a big Christmas Thank You to Ossett C&AC Bowling Club, which has raised nearly £1,000 for the palliative and bereavement support charity.

The club held a day-long bowling event in memory of one of their members Les Strang, who received support from Sue Ryder.

There was a great turn out on the day, with people travelling from many other local bowls clubs to take part in the charity match.

Alison Sykes, General Secretary of Ossett C&AC Bowling Club explained: “We had a day-long competition, and all the winners were then presented with a prize. People were very generous donating their winnings back to Sue Ryder.”

The event was a huge success and included a buffet lunch and an ever-popular raffle. Reflecting on what Les would have made of the day Alison shared: “He would have been absolutely delighted!”

Clare Humphreys, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “We would like to extend a huge Christmas thank you to Ossett C&AC Bowling Club for organising this fantastic event, and to everyone who travelled to take part in memory of their friend Les.

"Their support and the vital funds that have been raised will ensure that we can continue to provide care to people when they need it most.”