'I’ll be channelling my own menopause struggles into directing this powerful film'

Award-winning writer and director Kathryn Carmichael has joined the team behind a new Yorkshire comedy, which tells the story of an accidental entrepreneur who triumphs despite brutal menopause symptoms. She will also co-produce alongside the film’s writer, Jan Birley.

Nowt But Speechless is an independent feature film which follows Geri, a Yorkshire hairdresser who accidentally becomes an entrepreneur. It’s due to shoot in spring 2026 and has Grammy award-winning songwriter, producer and recording artist Eliot Kennedy on board to write the score. Kennedy has worked with the Spice Girls, Celine Dion, and Bryan Adams, as well as on films such as Bend it Like Beckham.

The film will shoot exclusively in Yorkshire, with locations including Wakefield.

Carmichael’s work includes producing the award-winning trailer for Edge of Justice, starring Kelsey Grammer, and directing the theatre production ofKinky Boots. She is also associate producer of her own TV series The Orchard – A Seed of Hope, starring a host of BAFTA-winning actors, TV series Dangerous Demands, and a multi-million production of Dracula Crimson Reign filming in November 2025.

She plans to channel her own lived experience of the menopause into the film:

“This project is timely and important – as someone with lived experience of the challenges of menopause, I’m excited to direct a film which explores themes of feeling unseen and losing yourself. It’s a feel-good, entertaining story, but it also offers validation, representation, and a lifeline for the countless women impacted. If we can start more conversations and help more women feel visible, valued and less alone, it will be massively worthwhile.”

Writer and producer Jan Birley, who hails from Scarborough and now lives in Flamborough, says: “Kathryn’s lived experience and accomplishments mean she’s incredibly well-placed to direct this film. It’s from the heart, and centred around real, working class characters with real struggles and real stories. It's clear from films like The Full Monty and Grimsby that there’s a huge international market for great, down-to-earth British movies, and I can’t wait to collaborate with her to bring this one to life”!

The team is in talks with cast members from huge hits such as Love Actually, Death in Paradise, Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and The Golden Compass. The aim is to begin full casting from Autumn. Follow the film’s Facebook or Instagram page @NowtButSpeechlessFilm for updates.