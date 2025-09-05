Summer Fayre at Earls Lodge
We are delighted to share that our Summer Fayre, held in August, was a great success. Thanks to the generosity and support of our local community, we raised a total of £800 for the residents’ fund.
The event was well attended and offered a wide range of activities and entertainment for all to enjoy.
We were pleased to welcome local stall holders and were treated to an excellent gymnastics display, live music from a DJ, and a highly entertaining ventriloquist performance. Thank you to Lynn Masterman our Deputy Mayor of Wakefield and her Husband Lee that attended as her consort for making our residents feel extra special with your presence and speaking to everyone.
Guests also enjoyed a barbeque outdoors whilst watching the entertainment, and the children made full use of the complimentary bouncy castle throughout the afternoon.
On behalf of our residents and staff, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who attended, participated, and contributed to the success of the day. The ongoing support of our community makes a significant difference to the lives of our residents, and we are truly appreciative.