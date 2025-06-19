A Wakefield charity that helps people with disabilities access the great outdoors is celebrating a major milestone – 35 years of service.

Open Country (Registered Charity Number 1107331), began life as a small pilot project in Harrogate and has now grown into a thriving charity with hubs in Wakefield, Harrogate and Teesside. Today, Open Country delivers nearly 10,000 outdoor activity sessions each year – from tandem cycling to abseiling – reaching over 500 people with disabilities across Yorkshire.

With its motto “Out There Together,” the charity is also a strong advocate for countryside conservation and access. Over the years, members have planted thousands of trees, cleared and opened up hundreds of miles of footpaths, and played a crucial role in protecting Yorkshire’s natural spaces.

David Shaftoe, Chief Officer at Open Country, said: “We’d love the community’s help in making this milestone truly unforgettable and shaping the next chapter of our story. Whether it’s donating time, fundraising, or simply spreading the word, every action will make a difference.”

Open Country's adventure club members go paddleboarding in Wakefield.

Jonty Warneken, long-standing trustee, para-swimmer and fundraiser, added: "For 35 years, Open Country has been breaking down the barriers that shut disabled people out of the countryside and building pathways to freedom, confidence and connection.

“As an amputee, trustee and passionate fundraiser, I know first hand the challenges many face, and the life-changing impact Open Country has. That’s why I’m calling on individuals, businesses and communities across Yorkshire to stand with us. Support our ‘’Accessible Adventures for All’ fundraiser and help us open the outdoors to even more people. Every pound raised is a step towards a more inclusive and empowered future where no one is left behind."

Get Involved – Celebrate 35 Years with Open Country!

Now, as the charity celebrate 35 years of making a difference they are calling on the community to be part of the next chapter in our story. Here’s how you can get involved:

Members of Open Country are helping celebrate 35 years of service.

TAKE PART – Join one of Open Country’s weekly outdoor sessions in Thornes Park, Wakefield whether you enjoy countryside walks, conservation days or tandem cycling. Our activities are designed for people with disabilities to explore the outdoors safely and confidently.

FUNDRAISE for 35 – Host a quiz night, bake sale, or take on a “35-themed” challenge. Every pound raised helps change more lives.

VOLUNTEER 35 Hours – Pledge 35 hours of your time! Whether you support the charity’s sessions, help fundraise, or offer skills behind the scenes, your time makes a real impact. We’re currently looking for conservation volunteers for our Wakefield Trailblazers and Nature Force groups..

DONATE £35 - Celebrate the charity’s birthday with a £35 gift. Your donation will directly support our work now and into the future. Donate today: www.givey.com/oc35thbirthday

GIFT a Prize – Contribute to the charity’s Birthday Auction by donating a prize: vouchers, hampers, experiences or services.

NOMINATE US – Put Open Country forward as your school, workplace or club’s Charity of the Year – and help us reach new supporters.

SHOP & SUPPORT – Use Easyfundraising when shopping online. Your favourite retailers will donate to Open Country at no cost to you – a simple way to give back: www.easyfundraising.org.uk/causes/opencountry

Contact Netty or Vera: Email: [email protected]