Local MP welcomes Wakefield pupils to parliament

Students from a specialist school in Wakefield, on a tour of the Palace of Westminster, were greeted in the House of Commons on Tuesday by Wakefield and Rothwell MP Simon Lightwood.

The Aurora Ivy Lane School students were on an educational tour of the Houses of Parliament when Mr Lightwood made good his promise earlier in the year to help them learn more about how parliament works. He also explained how he became an MP and what his role entailed both as a MP and a Minister regarding local, national and international issues.

In February, Mr Lightwood visited the school after learning that students had entered his annual Christmas card competition. The school provides specialist education for young people aged 11 to 19, with complex care needs including learning disabilities and behaviours that challenge.

Head teacher Michael Walsh said: “Simon got in contact with us after we entered the competition and said he wanted to visit our school and find out more about what we do. During his visit, Simon met a number of our students and learned how the school was helping them fulfil their potential.

Aurora Ivy Lane School pupils and staff with MP Simon Lightwood

“Many of our pupils take a keen interest in politics and it’s great that they’ve been given the chance to see the Houses of Parliament and learn how democracy works first hand. We’re very grateful to Simon for taking time out from his busy schedule to explain what happens in the House of Commons where he sits. It was a fascinating insight.”

Simon Lightwood MP said: “It was great to meet some of the students and staff from Ivy Lane School in parliament on Tuesday and speak to them about my experiences as an MP and what it’s all like. It is so important to give our school students the opportunity to visit parliament and learn about democratic system. It is really exciting to see schools like Ivy Lane providing these opportunities. I hope that all the students found it really interesting and exciting.”

Ivy Lane student Leon said: “I really enjoyed going to London and parliament to learn how the government works; see inside the famous buildings and meet Simon our MP. Before and after parliament, I loved going around London for the first time seeing all the famous places you’d usually only see on TV.”