New students at Outwood Academy Hemsworth enjoy summer school with ex-footballer Bruce Dyer

The young people, who will be entering Year 7 in September, got involved in English and Maths lessons, biscuit decorating and music-based sessions including ukulele and keyboard classes during the week-long summer school at the start of August.

Also on offer were physical activities, which included a football session delivered by ex-professional football player, Bruce Dyer. Bruce has played for teams including Barnsley and Crystal Palace. His career started in with Watford in 1993, and he went on to become the country’s first £1 million teenager when he was signed to Crystal Palace in 1994.

Bruce Dyer at Outwood Academy Hemsworth

The session began with Bruce giving a motivational speech focusing on positive life choices, then students had the opportunity to work on their football and team skills under his coaching.

Liz Button and Tom Baker, Associate Assistant Principals, supported Bruce with his session.

They said: “All students were engaged and enthusiastic, listening to Bruce’s guidance and wisdom relating to football skills, positive choices and teamwork.”

Emma Varley, Associate Assistant Principal, who has been coordinating the summer school, added: “The summer school has been an amazing success again this year. It is giving the students the opportunity to build new friendships whilst also having the chance to spend time in the academy with staff in preparation for joining us in September.

“We have been able to offer a range of activities focused around developing resilience, confidence and the social skills needed to transition into their next phase of education. We have all had an outstanding week and we can’t wait to see all of our students back in the Academy in September. I would like to thank all staff for their support in offering this provision for our students.”

One parent commented: “I can’t thank Outwood Academy Hemsworth enough. My daughter attended the summer school last year and my son attended this year. Everyone has done a great job, it’s such a fantastic idea.”