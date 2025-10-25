Pontefract pupils get active with new Walk to School initiative

Pupils from Pontefract are enjoying the benefits of getting active, thanks to a collaboration between Wakefield Council and Living Streets, the UK charity for everyday walking.

Last week, pupils from Cherry Tree Academy and Holy Family and St Michael’s Catholic Primary School joined Coun Hannah Appleyard, Coun Helen Antcliff and Coun Clive Tennant and Strider, the Living Streets mascot for a special community event.

The partnership aims to supports children and families to travel actively to school as part of International Walk to School Month.

Both schools recently started to take part in WOW – the walk to school challenge from Living Streets.

Pupils from Cherry Tree Academy and Holy Family and St Michael’s Catholic Primary School took part in the WOW event.

Since joining WOW this September, the number of pupils at Holy Family and St Michael’s Catholic Primary School travelling in an active way has increased to 61 per cent.

The schools are both located on Cobblers Lane which was designated as a School Street in 2021 meaning the road is closed to traffic during morning and afternoon drop-offs in a bid to create a safer environment for pupils travelling to school.

Kate Stokes, Project Coordinator, Living Streets said: “We’ve had a brilliant day celebrating the benefits of active travel with the Wakefield community.

"Well done to all the pupils and their families who champion safer, healthier, and more sustainable journeys to school.

"Your dedication is driving real change in your local community. Keep going!"

Mrs Claire Cade, Executive Headteacher, Holy Family and St Michael’s Catholic Primary School, said: "This event has been a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together as a community, creating greener, more sustainable ways of living for our pupils, our neighbours, and the generations that will follow."

Mr Adam Dawson, Headteacher, Cherry Tree Academy said: "I am passionate about schools being at the heart of their community, and children understanding their role within the world around them. This starts with the neighbourhoods where they live, their everyday journeys and connections with others.

"Our pupils are very inquisitive, and this event has been a great way of them thinking about the role they can play in helping to make a difference to everyone's health and looking after the planet too."