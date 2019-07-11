This is when the summer holidays begin and end at every Wakefield school

The sun's out, the holiday is booked and the suitcase is packed. It can only mean one thing - the summer holidays are here.
But when does your school officially finish for summer?
The summer holidays in the Wakefield district officially run from Wednesday, July 24 to Sunday, September 1, 2019
This means your kids will have to suffer through one last early start on July 23 before celebrating 40 glorious days of freedom.
But many schools will use left over INSET days to extend the holiday, which can mean that schools appear to finish for the summer on different days.
We've put together a handy list of the school holiday dates for every school in Wakefield.
Scroll to your local area to find your school, or, on a computer, press Ctrl+F to search for a specific school.
Airedale
⚬ Airedale Academy
Airedale Academy have INSET days planned for Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23. The last day of term will be Friday, July 19 and pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3, following an INSET day the day before.
⚬ Airedale Infant School
The last day of school at Airedale Infant School will be Friday, July 19, with INSET days planned for the following week. Another teacher training day will be held on Monday, September 2, and pupils will return to school the following day.
⚬ Airedale Junior School
The last day of term at Airedale Junior school will be Friday, July 19. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Fairburn View Primary School
Fairburn View will close to pupils at 1.30pm on Friday, July 19. They will reopen at 11am on Monday, September 2.
⚬ Kingsland School Castleford
Pupils at Kingsland School will celebrate their last day of school on Tuesday, July 23. The school will host two INSET days in September, and pupils will return on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Oyster Park Primary Academy
At Oyster Park, the last day of term will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Monday, September 2.
⚬ Townville Infant School
Townville Infant School have planned two teacher training days in July, and the last day of term will be Friday, July 19. Pupils will return on Monday, September 2.
Carleton
⚬ Badsworth CE (VC) J&I School
The last day of school at Badsworth will be Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4, after two teacher training days are held.
⚬ Carleton Community High School - A Specialist Science and Mathematics College
Two INSET days have been planned at Carleton Community High School, so the last day of school will be Friday, July 19. Following two more INSET days, pupils will return on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Cherry Tree Academy
The last day of term at Cherry Tree Academy will be Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4, following two INSET days.
⚬ Darrington CE Primary School
According to Darrington CE Primary School's website, the school will close on Friday, July 26, and reopen on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
⚬ De Lacy Primary School
De Lacy pupils will finish school on Friday, July 19. Following two INSET days, they will return to school on Wednesday, September 2.
⚬ Harewood Centre Nursery School
Harewood Nursery School will hold their last day of term on Thursday, July 18, 2019. New pupils will begin school on Tuesday, September 3, before the whole school returns on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ High Well School
The last day of school at High Well will be Friday, July 19, with two teacher training days the following week. The school has yet to confirm what day pupils will return in September.
⚬ Holy Family & St. Michael’s Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy
The last day of term at Holy Family & St. Michael’s will be Thursday, July 25. Two INSET days are planned for September, and pupils will return on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Rookeries Carleton J&I School, The
The last day of school at the Rookeries will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen to all pupils on Wednesday, September 4.
Castleford
⚬ Ackton Pastures Primary Academy
Ackton Pastures will finish school on Wednesday, July 24, with two teacher training days planned for the Thursday and Friday. School will reopen on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Castleford Academy
With two INSET days planned, Castleford Academy's last day will be Friday, July 19. The school will open again on Monday, September 2.
⚬ Castleford Park Junior Academy
Park Junior Academy will hold their last day of school on Tuesday, July 24, before reopening on Wednesday, September 5.
⚬ Glasshoughton Infant Academy
According to the Academy's website, Glasshoughton Infants will close at 1.15pm on Friday, July 19. Two teacher training days will be held on the Monday and Tuesday the following week. Pupils will return to school on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Half Acres Primary Academy
The last day of school at Half Acres Primary Academy will be Friday, July 26. The school will return on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Smawthorne Henry Moore Primary School
Smawthorne Primary will close at 3.15pm on Friday, July 19. They will reopen for all pupils on Tuesday, September 3, with induction sessions planned for new pupils.
⚬ St. Joseph's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy
St Joseph's will close on Friday, July 19, with teacher training days planned the following week. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Three Lane Ends Community Primary School
The last day of term at Three Lane Ends will be Friday, July 19. Following two INSET days on September, pupils will return on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Wheldon Infant School
The last day of term at Wheldon Infant School will be Friday, July 19. Following two teacher training days, pupils will return on Wednesday, September 4.
Crofton
⚬ Crofton Academy
The last day of term at Crofton Academy will be Friday, July 19. An INSET day will be held on Monday, September 2, before year 7 pupils begin school on Tuesday, September 3. The following day, year 7 and year 11 pupils will be invited into school, before all pupils return on Thursday, September 5.
⚬ Crofton Infants' School
At Crofton Infants' School, the last day of term will be Friday, July 19. After the summer, pupils will return on Wednesday, September 4, following two teacher training days.
⚬ Crofton Junior School
The last day of school will be Friday, July 19, before pupils return to school on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Sharlston Community School
Sharlston Community school have INSET days planned, and will hold the last day of school on Friday, July 19. Pupils will return to school on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Shay Lane Primary J & I School
At Shay Lane Primary, pupils will celebrate their last day of school on Friday, July 19. With an INSET day planned at the end of the summer, the school will reopen on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ The Springfield Centre
The last day of term at the Springfield Centre will be Friday, July 19. A return date for September is yet to be confirmed, and the school will publish this information when it becomes available.
⚬ Walton Primary Academy
At Walton Primary Academy, the last day of term will be Friday, July 19. Teacher training days are planned for the end of the holidays, and the school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.
Featherstone
⚬ Featherstone Academy, The
Featherstone Academy will close for the summer on Friday, July 19, with a teacher training day planned for the following Monday. School will resume on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Featherstone All Saints CofE Academy
Featherstone All Saints will close on Friday, July 19, at 2.30pm. Pupils will return to school on Monday, September 2.
⚬ Girnhill Infant School
Pupils at Girnhill Infant School will break up on Friday, July 26, and will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ North Featherstone J&I School
The last day of term at North Featherstone J&I School will be Friday, July 19, with two INSET days planned for the following week. The school will return on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Purston Infant School
At Purston Infant School, the last day of term will be Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Monday, September 2, 2019.
⚬ St. Thomas CE (VC) Junior School
St Thomas' will close for the summer at 2pm on Tuesday, July 23. They will welcome pupils back on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ St. Wilfrid’s Catholic High School Sixth Form College, A Voluntary Academy
At St Wilfrid's, the last day of term will be Thursday, July 18. Following an INSET day on Monday, September 2, years 7 and 12 will return on Tuesday, September 3, and the whole school the following day.
⚬ Streethouse J I and Nursery School
Streethouse will finish school on Friday, July 19 and, following a change in INSET days, will now return on Tuesday, September 3.
Hemsworth
⚬ Ackworth Mill Dam School
The last day of school at Ackworth Mill Dam will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Fitzwilliam Primary School
The last day of school at Fitzwilliam will be Friday, July 26. One teacher training day has been planned at Fitzwilliam so the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Hemsworth Grove Lea Primary School
One INSET date has been planned at Hemsworth Grove Lea, so the last day of school will be Monday, July 22. The school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ King's Meadow Academy
The last day of school at King's Meadow Academy will be Tuesday, July 23. Two INSET days have been planned so the school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Oakfield Park School
The last day of school at Oakfield Park School will be Wednesday, July 24. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Outwood Academy Hemsworth
The last day of school at Outwood Academy will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane
At Outwood Academy Bell Lane, the last day of school will be Friday, July 19. One INSET day has been planned, so the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Outwood Primary Academy Newstead Green
The last day of school at Outwood Academy Newstead Green will be Friday, July 19. Two INSET days have been planned, so the school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Ryhill J, I & Nursery School
The last day of school at Ryhill J, I & Nursery school will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen Monday, September 2.
⚬ Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy
The last day of school at Sacred Heart Catholic School will be Friday, July 19. One INSET day has been planned, so the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ South Hiendley Primary School
The last day of school at South Hiendley Primary School will be Wednesday, July 24, with two teacher training days planned or later that week. The school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ St. Helen’s CE Primary School
Two INSET days have been planned, so the last day of school at St. Helen's CE Primary School will be Friday, July 19. Pupils will return to school on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ West End Academy
Two INSET days have been planned, so the last day of school at West End Academy will be Friday, July 19. Two further teacher training days have been planned, so the school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.
Horbury
⚬ Horbury Academy
Two INSET days have been planned, so the last day of school at Horbury Academy will be Friday, July 19 at 12:15pm. One further INSET day has been planned before the school reopens on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Horbury Bridge CE Academy
The last day of school at Horbury Bridge CE Academy will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen Monday, September 2.
⚬ Horbury Primary Academy
Two INSET days have been planned, so the last day of school at Horbury Primary Academy will be Friday, July 19. One further INSET day has been planned, so the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Horbury St Peter's and Clifton CE (VC) Primary
The last day of school at Horbury St Peter's and Clifton CE (VC) Primary will be Tuesday, July 23. One teacher training day has been planned in September, and the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Middlestown Primary Academy
The last day of school at Middlestown Primary School will be Friday, July 19. One teacher training has been planned before the school reopens on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Netherton J & I School
The last day of school at Netherton J & I School will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.
⚬West Bretton J & I School
The last day of school at West Bretton J & I School will be Friday, July 19. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.
Kettlethorpe
⚬ Crigglestone St James CE Primary Academy
The last day of term at Crigglestone St James will be Tuesday, July 23. School will resume on Tuesday, September 3, following an INSET day the previous day.
⚬ Dane Royd J & I School
Dane Royd will finish for the summer on Tuesday, July 23. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Hendal Primary (JIN) School
Hendal Primary school will close at 2pm on Monday, July 22. The school will reopen on Thursday, September 5, following three INSET days,
⚬ Kettlethorpe High School
Kettlethorpe High School will close for the summer on Friday, July 19. After the holidays, the school will open for year 7 and 11 pupils on Tuesday, September 3, and for all pupils the following day.
⚬ Mackie Hill J & I School
Mackie Hill will close at 3.15pm on Friday, July 19. A training day has been planned for September before all pupils return on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Sandal Castle (VA) Community Primary
The last day of school at Sandal Primary will be Friday, July 19, with two INSET days planned for the following week. The school will reopen on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Sandal Magna Community Academy
Sandal Magna will close for the summer on Friday, July 19. Following a training day, pupils will return on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ St. Thomas a Becket Catholic Secondary, A Voluntary Academy
St Thomas a Becket will close at 12pm on Friday, July 19. After the holidays, year 7 and 11 pupils will return on Tuesday, September 3, before all pupils return on Wednesday, September 4.
Knottingley
⚬ De Lacy Academy
The last day of school at De Lacy Academy will be Tuesday, July 23. A return date has yet to be confirmed.
⚬ England Lane Academy
Two teacher training days have been planned, so the last day of school at England Lane Academy will be Tuesday, July 23. One further INSET day has been planned, so the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Simpson's Lane Academy
The last day of school at Simpson's Lane Academy will be Tuesday, July 23. One training day has been planned, and pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ St Botolph's CofE Academy
The last day of school a St Botolph's CofE Academy will be Friday, July 19. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ The Vale Primary Academy
Two teacher training days have been planned, so the last day of school at The Vale Primary Academy will be Friday, July 19. The school were not available to confirm a return date.
⚬ Willow Green Academy
Two INSET days have been planned, so the last day of school at Willow Green Academy will be Friday, July 19. One further INSET day has been planned, so the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.
Minsthorpe
⚬ Ash Grove Primary Academy
Tow INSET days have been planned, so the last day of school at Ash Grove Primary Academy will be Friday, July 19. One further INSET day has been planned, so the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Carlton J & I School
The last day of school at Carlton J & I School will be Friday, July 19. Two INSET days have been planned, so the school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Minsthorpe Community College A Specialist Science College
The last day of school at Minsthorpe Community College A Specialist Science College will be Thursday, July 18. Two INSET days have been planned, so the school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Moorthorpe Primary (J & I) School
The last day of school at Moorthorpe Primary (J & I) School will be Tuesday, July 23. One INSET day has been planned, so the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Northfield Primary & Nursery School with Communication Resource
The last day of school at Northfield Primary & Nursery School with Communication Resource will be Tuesday, July 23. The school were not available to confirm a start date for September.
⚬ South Kirkby Academy
Two INSET days have been planned, so the last day of school at South Kirkby Academy will be Friday, July 19.Two further INSET days have been planned, so the school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ South Kirkby Common Road Infant & Nursery School
Two INSET days have been planned, so the last day of school at South Kirkby Common Road Infant & Nursery School will be Friday, July 19. Two further INSET days have been planned so the school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ St. Joseph Catholic Primary School Moorthorpe, A Voluntary Academy
Two teacher trainingdays have been planned, so the last day of school at St Joseph Catholic Primary will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Upton Primary School
The last day of school at Upton Primary School will be Friday, July 19. Two further INSET days have been planned, so the school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.
Normanton
⚬ Altofts Junior School
⚬ Lee Brigg Infant School
Lee Brigg Infant school will finish for the summer on Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Martin Frobisher Infant School
At Martin Frobisher, pupils will break up on Tuesday, July 23, and will return to school on Monday, September 2.
⚬ Normanton All Saints CE (VA) Infant School
The last day of school at Normanton All Saints will be Tuesday, July 23. All pupils will return to school on Monday, September 2.
⚬ Normanton Common Primary Academy
At Normanton Common Primary Academy, the last day of term will be Tuesday, July 23. After the summer, the school will reopen on Monday, September 2.
⚬ Normanton Junior Academy
Normanton Junior Academy will break up on Tuesday, July 23. Following several INSET days, pupils will return to school on Thursday, September 5.
⚬ Normanton Newlands Primary School
The last day of school at Normanton Newlands will be Tuesday, July 23, before pupils return on Monday, September 2.
⚬ Outwood Academy Freeston
At Outwood Academy Freeston, pupils will celebrate their last day on Tuesday, July 23. They will return to school on Monday, September 2.
⚬ St. John The Baptist Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy
The last day of school at St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School will be Friday, July 26. INSET days are planned following the summer holidays, before pupils return on Wednesday, September 4.
Ossett
⚬ Dimple Well Infant School
At Dimple Well Infant School, the last day of term will be Tuesday, July 23. School will resume on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
⚬ Flushdyke J&I School
Flushdyke pupils will finish for the summer on Friday, July 19, before returning to the school on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Gawthorpe Community Academy
The summer holidays at Gawthorpe will begin on Friday, July 26. The school will reopen on Tuesday, September 3, following an INSET day.
⚬ Highfield School
At Highfield School, the last day of school will be Friday, July 19. The school will remain closed until Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Holy Trinity CE (VA) Primary School
Holy Trinity school will celebrate the last day of term on Wednesday, July 24. They will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Ossett Academy & Sixth Form College
The holidays at Ossett Academy & Sixth Form College will begin on Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Monday, September 2.
⚬ South Ossett Infants' Academy
South Ossett Infants' Academy will close for the summer on Tuesday, July 23, with INSET days planned the following week. Following the holiday, pupils will return on Monday, September 2.
⚬ South Parade Primary School
At South Parade Primary School, pupils will break up for the summer on Friday, July 19. School will resume on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Southdale CE (VC) Junior School
Southdale CE Junior school will break for the summer on Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Monday, September 2.
⚬ St. Ignatius Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy
At St Ignatius, the school will break up on Friday, July 19, before resuming on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Towngate Primary Academy
The last day of term at Towngate Primary Academy will be Friday, July 26. Pupils will return on Tuesday, September 3, following an INSET day.
Outwood
⚬ Alverthorpe St. Paul's CE (VA) School 3-11yrs
Alverthorpe St Paul's will break for the summer on Tuesday, July 23. Following two teacher training days, pupils will return on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Jerry Clay Academy
At Jerry Clay Academy, the summer holidays will begin on Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Kingsland School Stanley
The last day of school at Kingsland will be Monday, July 23. Pupils will return to school on Monday, September 2.
⚬ Newton Hill Community School
Newton Hill Community School will hold their last day of school on Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Monday, September 2, 2019.
⚬ Outwood Grange Academy
At Outwood Grange Academy will break for the summer on Tuesday, July 23. Following two training days, the school will reopen to all pupils on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate
Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate will close on Tuesday, July 23. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane
The summer holidays at Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane will begin on Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Tuesday, September 3, following a teacher training day on the Monday.
⚬ Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate
Term will finish on Thursday, July 18 at Outwood Academy Lofthouse Gate. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Pinderfields Hospital PRU
The last day of term at Pinderfields Hospital PRU will be Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Monday, September 2.
⚬ Rooks Nest Academy
Rooks Nest Academy will break up on Friday, July 19, before reopening on Tuesday, September 3, following an INSET day.
⚬ St. John’s CE (VA) J & I School
At St John's CE School, the last day of term will be Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Stanley Grove Primary and Nursery School
Stanley Grove Primary will break up on Friday, July 19. Following two INSET days, pupils will return on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Stanley St. Peter’s CE (VC) Primary and Nursery School
Summer holidays at Stanley St Peter's will begin on Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4, following two teacher training days.
⚬ Wrenthorpe Academy
The last day of term at Wrenthorpe Academy will be Friday, July 19. Pupils will return to school on Wednesday, September 4.
Pontefract
⚬ Ackworth Howard CE (VC) J & I School
Ackworth Howard school will finish for the summer on Tuesday, July 23. Following an INSET day, pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Carleton Park Academy
At Carleton Park Academy, pupils will celebrate their last day of school on Friday, July 19. School will start again on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Halfpenny Lane Junior and Infant School
The last day of term at Halfpenny Lane school will be Friday, July 19. Pupils will return to school on Wednesday, September 4, following two teacher training days.
⚬ King’s School, Specialising in Mathematics and Computing, The
The King's School will break up for the summer on Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Larks Hill J & I School
At Larks Hill, the last day of term will be Friday, July 19, before pupils return to school on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Orchard Head J & I School
Orchard Head school will break up on Friday, July 19. Following two INSET days, the school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ St. Giles CE Academy
At St Giles', the last day of term will be Friday, July 26. Pupils will return following the summer break on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ St. Joseph's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy (Pontefract)
The last day of term at St Joseph's will be Thursday, July 25. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.
Wakefield
⚬ Cathedral Academy
At Cathedral Academy, the last day of school before summer will be Friday, July 19. Pupils will return on Tuesday, September 3, following a teacher training day.
⚬ English Martyrs Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy
The last day of term at English Martyrs will be Friday, July 19, before school resumes on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Flanshaw J&I School
At Flanshaw, the last day of school will be Friday, July 19. Following an INSET day, pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Lawefield Primary School
At Lawefield, pupils will enjoy the last day of term on Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Monday, September 2.
⚬ Methodist (VC) J I & Nursery School
The last day of term at Methodist School will be Tuesday, July 23. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Outwood Academy City Fields
At Outwood Academy City Fields, the last day of term will be Friday, July 19. Year 7 students will begin school on Wednesday, September 4, before all pupils return on Thursday, September 5.
⚬ Outwood Primary Academy Park Hill
Outwood Primary Academy Park Hill will break up on Friday, July 19. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Pinders Primary (JIN) School
Pinders Primary will finish for summer on Friday, July 19. Following two INSET days, the school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.
⚬ Snapethorpe Primary School
The last day of term at Snapethorpe Primary School will be Tuesday, July 23. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ St. Austin’s Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy
St Austin's will break for summer on Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Tuesday, September 3, following a teacher training day.
⚬ St. Mary's CE (VA) Primary (J & I) School
At St Mary's, the summer holidays will begin at close of play on Tuesday, July 23, before pupils return to school on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ St. Michael's CE Academy
The last day of school at St Michael's will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ The Priory Centre
The Priory Centre will celebrate the last day of term on Friday, July 19. Pupils will return on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Wakefield Greenhill Primary School
The last day of term at Wakefield Greenhill will be Tuesday, July 23, before the school reopens on Tuesday, September 3.
⚬ Wakefield The Mount J&I School
At The Mount, the last day of term will be Friday, July 19. Following several INSET days, the school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.
All information correct at the time of publication. Holiday dates are subject to change at the school's discretion.
If you believe any of the information on this list is incorrect, please email holly.gittins@jpimedia.co.uk with your query.