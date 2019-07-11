This is when the summer holidays begin and end at every Wakefield school

The sun's out, the holiday is booked and the suitcase is packed. It can only mean one thing - the summer holidays are here.

But when does your school officially finish for summer?

The summer holidays in the Wakefield district officially run from Wednesday, July 24 to Sunday, September 1, 2019

This means your kids will have to suffer through one last early start on July 23 before celebrating 40 glorious days of freedom.

But many schools will use left over INSET days to extend the holiday, which can mean that schools appear to finish for the summer on different days.

We've put together a handy list of the school holiday dates for every school in Wakefield.

Scroll to your local area to find your school, or, on a computer, press Ctrl+F to search for a specific school.

Airedale

⚬ Airedale Academy

Airedale Academy have INSET days planned for Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23. The last day of term will be Friday, July 19 and pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3, following an INSET day the day before.

⚬ Airedale Infant School

The last day of school at Airedale Infant School will be Friday, July 19, with INSET days planned for the following week. Another teacher training day will be held on Monday, September 2, and pupils will return to school the following day.

⚬ Airedale Junior School

The last day of term at Airedale Junior school will be Friday, July 19. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Fairburn View Primary School

Fairburn View will close to pupils at 1.30pm on Friday, July 19. They will reopen at 11am on Monday, September 2.

⚬ Kingsland School Castleford

Pupils at Kingsland School will celebrate their last day of school on Tuesday, July 23. The school will host two INSET days in September, and pupils will return on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Oyster Park Primary Academy

At Oyster Park, the last day of term will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Monday, September 2.

⚬ Townville Infant School

Townville Infant School have planned two teacher training days in July, and the last day of term will be Friday, July 19. Pupils will return on Monday, September 2.

Carleton

⚬ Badsworth CE (VC) J&I School

The last day of school at Badsworth will be Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4, after two teacher training days are held.

⚬ Carleton Community High School - A Specialist Science and Mathematics College

Two INSET days have been planned at Carleton Community High School, so the last day of school will be Friday, July 19. Following two more INSET days, pupils will return on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Cherry Tree Academy

The last day of term at Cherry Tree Academy will be Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4, following two INSET days.

⚬ Darrington CE Primary School

According to Darrington CE Primary School's website, the school will close on Friday, July 26, and reopen on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

⚬ De Lacy Primary School

De Lacy pupils will finish school on Friday, July 19. Following two INSET days, they will return to school on Wednesday, September 2.

⚬ Harewood Centre Nursery School

Harewood Nursery School will hold their last day of term on Thursday, July 18, 2019. New pupils will begin school on Tuesday, September 3, before the whole school returns on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ High Well School

The last day of school at High Well will be Friday, July 19, with two teacher training days the following week. The school has yet to confirm what day pupils will return in September.

⚬ Holy Family & St. Michael’s Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy

The last day of term at Holy Family & St. Michael’s will be Thursday, July 25. Two INSET days are planned for September, and pupils will return on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Rookeries Carleton J&I School, The

The last day of school at the Rookeries will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen to all pupils on Wednesday, September 4.

Castleford

⚬ Ackton Pastures Primary Academy

Ackton Pastures will finish school on Wednesday, July 24, with two teacher training days planned for the Thursday and Friday. School will reopen on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Castleford Academy

With two INSET days planned, Castleford Academy's last day will be Friday, July 19. The school will open again on Monday, September 2.

⚬ Castleford Park Junior Academy

Park Junior Academy will hold their last day of school on Tuesday, July 24, before reopening on Wednesday, September 5.

⚬ Glasshoughton Infant Academy

According to the Academy's website, Glasshoughton Infants will close at 1.15pm on Friday, July 19. Two teacher training days will be held on the Monday and Tuesday the following week. Pupils will return to school on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Half Acres Primary Academy

The last day of school at Half Acres Primary Academy will be Friday, July 26. The school will return on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Smawthorne Henry Moore Primary School

Smawthorne Primary will close at 3.15pm on Friday, July 19. They will reopen for all pupils on Tuesday, September 3, with induction sessions planned for new pupils.

⚬ St. Joseph's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy

St Joseph's will close on Friday, July 19, with teacher training days planned the following week. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Three Lane Ends Community Primary School

The last day of term at Three Lane Ends will be Friday, July 19. Following two INSET days on September, pupils will return on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Wheldon Infant School

The last day of term at Wheldon Infant School will be Friday, July 19. Following two teacher training days, pupils will return on Wednesday, September 4.

Crofton

⚬ Crofton Academy

The last day of term at Crofton Academy will be Friday, July 19. An INSET day will be held on Monday, September 2, before year 7 pupils begin school on Tuesday, September 3. The following day, year 7 and year 11 pupils will be invited into school, before all pupils return on Thursday, September 5.

⚬ Crofton Infants' School

At Crofton Infants' School, the last day of term will be Friday, July 19. After the summer, pupils will return on Wednesday, September 4, following two teacher training days.

⚬ Crofton Junior School

The last day of school will be Friday, July 19, before pupils return to school on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Sharlston Community School

Sharlston Community school have INSET days planned, and will hold the last day of school on Friday, July 19. Pupils will return to school on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Shay Lane Primary J & I School

At Shay Lane Primary, pupils will celebrate their last day of school on Friday, July 19. With an INSET day planned at the end of the summer, the school will reopen on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ The Springfield Centre

The last day of term at the Springfield Centre will be Friday, July 19. A return date for September is yet to be confirmed, and the school will publish this information when it becomes available.

⚬ Walton Primary Academy

At Walton Primary Academy, the last day of term will be Friday, July 19. Teacher training days are planned for the end of the holidays, and the school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.

Featherstone

⚬ Featherstone Academy, The

Featherstone Academy will close for the summer on Friday, July 19, with a teacher training day planned for the following Monday. School will resume on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Featherstone All Saints CofE Academy

Featherstone All Saints will close on Friday, July 19, at 2.30pm. Pupils will return to school on Monday, September 2.

⚬ Girnhill Infant School

Pupils at Girnhill Infant School will break up on Friday, July 26, and will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ North Featherstone J&I School

The last day of term at North Featherstone J&I School will be Friday, July 19, with two INSET days planned for the following week. The school will return on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Purston Infant School

At Purston Infant School, the last day of term will be Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Monday, September 2, 2019.

⚬ St. Thomas CE (VC) Junior School

St Thomas' will close for the summer at 2pm on Tuesday, July 23. They will welcome pupils back on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ St. Wilfrid’s Catholic High School Sixth Form College, A Voluntary Academy

At St Wilfrid's, the last day of term will be Thursday, July 18. Following an INSET day on Monday, September 2, years 7 and 12 will return on Tuesday, September 3, and the whole school the following day.

⚬ Streethouse J I and Nursery School

Streethouse will finish school on Friday, July 19 and, following a change in INSET days, will now return on Tuesday, September 3.

Hemsworth

⚬ Ackworth Mill Dam School

The last day of school at Ackworth Mill Dam will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Fitzwilliam Primary School

The last day of school at Fitzwilliam will be Friday, July 26. One teacher training day has been planned at Fitzwilliam so the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Hemsworth Grove Lea Primary School

One INSET date has been planned at Hemsworth Grove Lea, so the last day of school will be Monday, July 22. The school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ King's Meadow Academy

The last day of school at King's Meadow Academy will be Tuesday, July 23. Two INSET days have been planned so the school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Oakfield Park School

The last day of school at Oakfield Park School will be Wednesday, July 24. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Outwood Academy Hemsworth

The last day of school at Outwood Academy will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane

At Outwood Academy Bell Lane, the last day of school will be Friday, July 19. One INSET day has been planned, so the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Outwood Primary Academy Newstead Green

The last day of school at Outwood Academy Newstead Green will be Friday, July 19. Two INSET days have been planned, so the school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Ryhill J, I & Nursery School

The last day of school at Ryhill J, I & Nursery school will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen Monday, September 2.

⚬ Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy

The last day of school at Sacred Heart Catholic School will be Friday, July 19. One INSET day has been planned, so the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ South Hiendley Primary School

The last day of school at South Hiendley Primary School will be Wednesday, July 24, with two teacher training days planned or later that week. The school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ St. Helen’s CE Primary School

Two INSET days have been planned, so the last day of school at St. Helen's CE Primary School will be Friday, July 19. Pupils will return to school on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ West End Academy

Two INSET days have been planned, so the last day of school at West End Academy will be Friday, July 19. Two further teacher training days have been planned, so the school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.

Horbury

⚬ Horbury Academy

Two INSET days have been planned, so the last day of school at Horbury Academy will be Friday, July 19 at 12:15pm. One further INSET day has been planned before the school reopens on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Horbury Bridge CE Academy

The last day of school at Horbury Bridge CE Academy will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen Monday, September 2.

⚬ Horbury Primary Academy

Two INSET days have been planned, so the last day of school at Horbury Primary Academy will be Friday, July 19. One further INSET day has been planned, so the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Horbury St Peter's and Clifton CE (VC) Primary

The last day of school at Horbury St Peter's and Clifton CE (VC) Primary will be Tuesday, July 23. One teacher training day has been planned in September, and the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Middlestown Primary Academy

The last day of school at Middlestown Primary School will be Friday, July 19. One teacher training has been planned before the school reopens on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Netherton J & I School

The last day of school at Netherton J & I School will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.

⚬West Bretton J & I School

The last day of school at West Bretton J & I School will be Friday, July 19. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.

Kettlethorpe

⚬ Crigglestone St James CE Primary Academy

The last day of term at Crigglestone St James will be Tuesday, July 23. School will resume on Tuesday, September 3, following an INSET day the previous day.

⚬ Dane Royd J & I School

Dane Royd will finish for the summer on Tuesday, July 23. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Hendal Primary (JIN) School

Hendal Primary school will close at 2pm on Monday, July 22. The school will reopen on Thursday, September 5, following three INSET days,

⚬ Kettlethorpe High School

Kettlethorpe High School will close for the summer on Friday, July 19. After the holidays, the school will open for year 7 and 11 pupils on Tuesday, September 3, and for all pupils the following day.

⚬ Mackie Hill J & I School

Mackie Hill will close at 3.15pm on Friday, July 19. A training day has been planned for September before all pupils return on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Sandal Castle (VA) Community Primary

The last day of school at Sandal Primary will be Friday, July 19, with two INSET days planned for the following week. The school will reopen on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Sandal Magna Community Academy

Sandal Magna will close for the summer on Friday, July 19. Following a training day, pupils will return on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ St. Thomas a Becket Catholic Secondary, A Voluntary Academy

St Thomas a Becket will close at 12pm on Friday, July 19. After the holidays, year 7 and 11 pupils will return on Tuesday, September 3, before all pupils return on Wednesday, September 4.

Knottingley

⚬ De Lacy Academy

The last day of school at De Lacy Academy will be Tuesday, July 23. A return date has yet to be confirmed.

⚬ England Lane Academy

Two teacher training days have been planned, so the last day of school at England Lane Academy will be Tuesday, July 23. One further INSET day has been planned, so the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Simpson's Lane Academy

The last day of school at Simpson's Lane Academy will be Tuesday, July 23. One training day has been planned, and pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ St Botolph's CofE Academy

The last day of school a St Botolph's CofE Academy will be Friday, July 19. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ The Vale Primary Academy

Two teacher training days have been planned, so the last day of school at The Vale Primary Academy will be Friday, July 19. The school were not available to confirm a return date.

⚬ Willow Green Academy

Two INSET days have been planned, so the last day of school at Willow Green Academy will be Friday, July 19. One further INSET day has been planned, so the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.

Minsthorpe

⚬ Ash Grove Primary Academy

Tow INSET days have been planned, so the last day of school at Ash Grove Primary Academy will be Friday, July 19. One further INSET day has been planned, so the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Carlton J & I School

The last day of school at Carlton J & I School will be Friday, July 19. Two INSET days have been planned, so the school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Minsthorpe Community College A Specialist Science College

The last day of school at Minsthorpe Community College A Specialist Science College will be Thursday, July 18. Two INSET days have been planned, so the school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Moorthorpe Primary (J & I) School

The last day of school at Moorthorpe Primary (J & I) School will be Tuesday, July 23. One INSET day has been planned, so the school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Northfield Primary & Nursery School with Communication Resource

The last day of school at Northfield Primary & Nursery School with Communication Resource will be Tuesday, July 23. The school were not available to confirm a start date for September.

⚬ South Kirkby Academy

Two INSET days have been planned, so the last day of school at South Kirkby Academy will be Friday, July 19.Two further INSET days have been planned, so the school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ South Kirkby Common Road Infant & Nursery School

Two INSET days have been planned, so the last day of school at South Kirkby Common Road Infant & Nursery School will be Friday, July 19. Two further INSET days have been planned so the school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ St. Joseph Catholic Primary School Moorthorpe, A Voluntary Academy

Two teacher trainingdays have been planned, so the last day of school at St Joseph Catholic Primary will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Upton Primary School

The last day of school at Upton Primary School will be Friday, July 19. Two further INSET days have been planned, so the school will reopen Wednesday, September 4.

Normanton

⚬ Altofts Junior School

⚬ Lee Brigg Infant School

Lee Brigg Infant school will finish for the summer on Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Martin Frobisher Infant School

At Martin Frobisher, pupils will break up on Tuesday, July 23, and will return to school on Monday, September 2.

⚬ Normanton All Saints CE (VA) Infant School

The last day of school at Normanton All Saints will be Tuesday, July 23. All pupils will return to school on Monday, September 2.

⚬ Normanton Common Primary Academy

At Normanton Common Primary Academy, the last day of term will be Tuesday, July 23. After the summer, the school will reopen on Monday, September 2.

⚬ Normanton Junior Academy

Normanton Junior Academy will break up on Tuesday, July 23. Following several INSET days, pupils will return to school on Thursday, September 5.

⚬ Normanton Newlands Primary School

The last day of school at Normanton Newlands will be Tuesday, July 23, before pupils return on Monday, September 2.

⚬ Outwood Academy Freeston

At Outwood Academy Freeston, pupils will celebrate their last day on Tuesday, July 23. They will return to school on Monday, September 2.

⚬ St. John The Baptist Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy

The last day of school at St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School will be Friday, July 26. INSET days are planned following the summer holidays, before pupils return on Wednesday, September 4.

Ossett

⚬ Dimple Well Infant School

At Dimple Well Infant School, the last day of term will be Tuesday, July 23. School will resume on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

⚬ Flushdyke J&I School

Flushdyke pupils will finish for the summer on Friday, July 19, before returning to the school on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Gawthorpe Community Academy

The summer holidays at Gawthorpe will begin on Friday, July 26. The school will reopen on Tuesday, September 3, following an INSET day.

⚬ Highfield School

At Highfield School, the last day of school will be Friday, July 19. The school will remain closed until Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Holy Trinity CE (VA) Primary School

Holy Trinity school will celebrate the last day of term on Wednesday, July 24. They will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Ossett Academy & Sixth Form College

The holidays at Ossett Academy & Sixth Form College will begin on Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Monday, September 2.

⚬ South Ossett Infants' Academy

South Ossett Infants' Academy will close for the summer on Tuesday, July 23, with INSET days planned the following week. Following the holiday, pupils will return on Monday, September 2.

⚬ South Parade Primary School

At South Parade Primary School, pupils will break up for the summer on Friday, July 19. School will resume on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Southdale CE (VC) Junior School

Southdale CE Junior school will break for the summer on Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Monday, September 2.

⚬ St. Ignatius Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy

At St Ignatius, the school will break up on Friday, July 19, before resuming on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Towngate Primary Academy

The last day of term at Towngate Primary Academy will be Friday, July 26. Pupils will return on Tuesday, September 3, following an INSET day.

Outwood

⚬ Alverthorpe St. Paul's CE (VA) School 3-11yrs

Alverthorpe St Paul's will break for the summer on Tuesday, July 23. Following two teacher training days, pupils will return on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Jerry Clay Academy

At Jerry Clay Academy, the summer holidays will begin on Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Kingsland School Stanley

The last day of school at Kingsland will be Monday, July 23. Pupils will return to school on Monday, September 2.

⚬ Newton Hill Community School

Newton Hill Community School will hold their last day of school on Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Monday, September 2, 2019.

⚬ Outwood Grange Academy

At Outwood Grange Academy will break for the summer on Tuesday, July 23. Following two training days, the school will reopen to all pupils on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate

Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate will close on Tuesday, July 23. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane

The summer holidays at Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane will begin on Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Tuesday, September 3, following a teacher training day on the Monday.

⚬ Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate

Term will finish on Thursday, July 18 at Outwood Academy Lofthouse Gate. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Pinderfields Hospital PRU

The last day of term at Pinderfields Hospital PRU will be Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Monday, September 2.

⚬ Rooks Nest Academy

Rooks Nest Academy will break up on Friday, July 19, before reopening on Tuesday, September 3, following an INSET day.

⚬ St. John’s CE (VA) J & I School

At St John's CE School, the last day of term will be Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Stanley Grove Primary and Nursery School

Stanley Grove Primary will break up on Friday, July 19. Following two INSET days, pupils will return on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Stanley St. Peter’s CE (VC) Primary and Nursery School

Summer holidays at Stanley St Peter's will begin on Tuesday, July 23. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4, following two teacher training days.

⚬ Wrenthorpe Academy

The last day of term at Wrenthorpe Academy will be Friday, July 19. Pupils will return to school on Wednesday, September 4.

Pontefract

⚬ Ackworth Howard CE (VC) J & I School

Ackworth Howard school will finish for the summer on Tuesday, July 23. Following an INSET day, pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Carleton Park Academy

At Carleton Park Academy, pupils will celebrate their last day of school on Friday, July 19. School will start again on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Halfpenny Lane Junior and Infant School

The last day of term at Halfpenny Lane school will be Friday, July 19. Pupils will return to school on Wednesday, September 4, following two teacher training days.

⚬ King’s School, Specialising in Mathematics and Computing, The

The King's School will break up for the summer on Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Larks Hill J & I School

At Larks Hill, the last day of term will be Friday, July 19, before pupils return to school on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Orchard Head J & I School

Orchard Head school will break up on Friday, July 19. Following two INSET days, the school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ St. Giles CE Academy

At St Giles', the last day of term will be Friday, July 26. Pupils will return following the summer break on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ St. Joseph's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy (Pontefract)

The last day of term at St Joseph's will be Thursday, July 25. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.

Wakefield

⚬ Cathedral Academy

At Cathedral Academy, the last day of school before summer will be Friday, July 19. Pupils will return on Tuesday, September 3, following a teacher training day.

⚬ English Martyrs Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy

The last day of term at English Martyrs will be Friday, July 19, before school resumes on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Flanshaw J&I School

At Flanshaw, the last day of school will be Friday, July 19. Following an INSET day, pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Lawefield Primary School

At Lawefield, pupils will enjoy the last day of term on Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Monday, September 2.

⚬ Methodist (VC) J I & Nursery School

The last day of term at Methodist School will be Tuesday, July 23. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Outwood Academy City Fields

At Outwood Academy City Fields, the last day of term will be Friday, July 19. Year 7 students will begin school on Wednesday, September 4, before all pupils return on Thursday, September 5.

⚬ Outwood Primary Academy Park Hill

Outwood Primary Academy Park Hill will break up on Friday, July 19. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Pinders Primary (JIN) School

Pinders Primary will finish for summer on Friday, July 19. Following two INSET days, the school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.

⚬ Snapethorpe Primary School

The last day of term at Snapethorpe Primary School will be Tuesday, July 23. Pupils will return to school on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ St. Austin’s Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy

St Austin's will break for summer on Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Tuesday, September 3, following a teacher training day.

⚬ St. Mary's CE (VA) Primary (J & I) School

At St Mary's, the summer holidays will begin at close of play on Tuesday, July 23, before pupils return to school on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ St. Michael's CE Academy

The last day of school at St Michael's will be Friday, July 19. The school will reopen on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ The Priory Centre

The Priory Centre will celebrate the last day of term on Friday, July 19. Pupils will return on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Wakefield Greenhill Primary School

The last day of term at Wakefield Greenhill will be Tuesday, July 23, before the school reopens on Tuesday, September 3.

⚬ Wakefield The Mount J&I School

At The Mount, the last day of term will be Friday, July 19. Following several INSET days, the school will reopen on Wednesday, September 4.

​All information correct at the time of publication. Holiday dates are subject to change at the school's discretion.

If you believe any of the information on this list is incorrect, please email holly.gittins@jpimedia.co.uk with your query.