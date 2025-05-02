Turing Scheme takes local Post-16 students on Maltese adventure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Post-16 students from Outwood Academy Hemsworth recently returned from an enriching two-week work experience in Malta, made possible by the UK government's Turing Scheme. The programme provides funding to education providers, enabling UK students to undertake international work placements where they can develop valuable skills and enhance their employability and personal growth.

The 14 students undertook their work placement at Flutterby’s nursery in Pembrooke. There, they worked directly with children, building relationships and gaining invaluable first-hand experience and insight into careers within the early years sector.

Staying in Buggiba, in the north of the island, the Year 13 students were hosted by Luxol Football Club, a long-standing partner of the school that has facilitated numerous trips in the past. Although based in Buggiba, the students also had the opportunity to explore many other beautiful areas of Malta, including Golden Bay, Mellieha Bay, Gozo, Comino, Sliema, St Julian’s, St Paul’s Bay, Marsaxlokk, Valetta, and Birgu.

The visit garnered attention within the Maltese community. Due to the school’s partnership with the Leeds United Foundation and their connections with a Leeds United Maltese supporters’ group, President Myriam Spiteri Debono requested a meeting with the students at the Palace of St Anton. The President welcomed the group and emphasised the importance of education and the significant impact of working in the early years sector. The students shared details of their experience, and the President thanked them for their partnership with Malta. Following the meeting, the students enjoyed a guided tour of the palace and afternoon tea with government officials.

Students got to visit many areas of the island

Reflecting on the palace visit, one student said, “I never expected to meet a President, let alone be shown round a palace. It made me realise that doors are open for me.” Another student added, “I went into this trip empty-minded, not knowing what to expect, but came out with a mind full of plans and ideas for my future, as well as amazing memories and experiences like no other.”

A third student commented, “Malta was probably the best experience of my Post-16 journey so far! Being a part of the children’s lives we worked with was incredible; knowing that for one week we were there to focus solely on them. Being able to visit and hear the history of so many places makes us a very lucky bunch!” Another student highlighted the personal growth aspect of the trip, saying, “It made me prepare for what university life is going to be like, being away from home, budgeting and looking after myself.”

Tom Baker, the teacher who facilitated the trip, praised the students, stating, “The 14 students we took to Malta were phenomenal; they were a credit to the academy and the wider school community. They created relationships and memories with the nursery children that will last a lifetime. We instilled values that made them believe that we are all a family and that everyone looks out for each other. We worked on students' ability to believe in themselves and the knowledge that they are good enough to achieve their dreams, whatever they may be. We laughed, we cried, and we enriched lives, but most of all, we created memories I will love forever!”

Mr. Baker also extended his gratitude, saying, “I have to give a special mention to Mrs Perry, who continues to put students at Outwood Academy Hemsworth first and without whom, I would never have dreamed of being able to do this trip! And not forgetting Andy Wormald, who, through the Leeds United Foundation, secured kits for students to wear whilst on placement in Malta. Andy has been a beacon of support, and we are incredibly grateful to him and the foundation.”

Looking ahead, the academy has successfully secured funds through the Turing scheme for another international experience, with Year 12 students set to travel to Tuscany in July.