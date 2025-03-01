Wakefield to hold its first Festival of Learning with employment opportunities, interviewing tips and qualifications
The event, which coincides with National Careers Week, will start on Monday, March 3 until March 8 and will see employers and service providers from across the district come together for a variety of events.
A whole range of industries will be represented, from social care to creative careers, offering advice on how to obtain skills required for the jobs of the future, including the digital arena and working in sustainable engery, technology and environmental sectors.
Wakefield Council is also funding a series of workshops at major employers and schools.
Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: "It’s never too late to learn something new. Maybe you want to get into work, or you’re already employed and you're aiming for a promotion.
"These events include guest speakers who are experts in these areas. You can access advice and tips on everything from how to be more confident in an interview to understanding nutrition and living healthier lives.
"I would encourage anyone who wants to improve their career prospects, learn a new skill or access training to choose the event best suited to them. No matter what your age or background.”
Events include opportunities for people who may not have English as their first language to find out more about the learning and development opportunities available to them.
The events are free to attend.
To find out more about the Festival of Learning visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/FestivalOfLearning.
