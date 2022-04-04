Children aged five to 11 in Wakefield can now get vaccinated against Covid

It follows the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s (JCVI) recommendation that all five–11-year-olds be offered the Covid-19 vaccination to boost immunity and increase their protection against any future waves..

Appointments are available at selected vaccination centres and community pharmacies across Wakefield district and can be booked online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119, free of charge.

Some GP vaccination services are also offering appointments for their patients in this age group and will be contacting parents to invite them to make an appointment for their child.

Getting the vaccine is much like any other vaccination that children can have to help protect them from illnesses like measles, polio, meningitis, mumps and flu.

Suzannah Cookson, Chief Nurse, NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Senior Responsible Officer for the vaccination rollout in Wakefield, said: “We know that Covid -19 cases are still high in some parts of the region and the vaccination has already made a big difference to help protect us all.

"We’ve already been offering vaccinations to five–11 year-olds who are greatest risk and this is now being expanded to all children to help minimise the risk of them becoming seriously unwell or missing out on school and other activities.

"All our vaccination centres offering the jab to this age group have gone through additional checks and have staff who are experienced in vaccinating children. They will offer a child-friendly environment for families with young children and longer appointment times to help put children at ease.

“We appreciate that families may have questions about getting the vaccine and our staff at the vaccination centres will be happy to answer your questions and provide you with any information you need to make your decision.”

Children under 12 will be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with at least 12 weeks between doses. Even if a child has had Covid already, the vaccine will still give them extra protection, but they will need to wait 12 weeks before getting vaccinated.