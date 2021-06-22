According to the latest data from Public Health England, a total of 770 people in Wakefield and the Five Towns have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test since March 2020.

The most recent of these deaths was recorded on Sunday, May 16.

It means that no new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the district for 32 consecutive days.

The Wakefield district has recorded a full month without any recorded Covid deaths for the first time since the pandemic began. Pictured is Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, where hospital treatment has been centralised for much of the pandemic.

The data was first made available last week, but was considered incomplete until earlier today, to allow time for delays in registration.

However, rates of infection in the district have risen sharply in this time, and now stand at 86.7 per 100,000 people, up from 28.4 at the time the most recent death was recorded.

At least 942 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the district since the start of June, the majority of which are understood to be cases of the Delta variant.

The variant, which originated in India, is considered to be more dangerous than previous strains of the virus, as it is more easily transmissible.

At least 15 people are currently receiving hospital treatment for the virus from the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, who run Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals.

Infection rates remain highest among people in their teens, 20s and 30s, who have only recently been invited to book their vaccinations.

Wakefield Council has this week repeated calls for people to follow all social-distancing guidance and book vaccination appointments, warning that it is "more important than ever" to take precautions.