In its latest weekly dashboard, which covers the period between May 26 and June 1, Wakefield Council noted that the infection rate had risen, but said the number of patients receiving hospital treatment for the virus had fallen slightly from last week.

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury Hospitals, said it was caring for 17 patients, down from 16 the previous week.

People in Wakefield have been urged not to "become complacent" about coronavirus, amid rising infection rates in the district.

But the rate of infection in the district has risen in recent weeks, and now stands at 48.5 per 100,000 people, up from 28.4 per 100,000 in mid-May, according to Public Health England.

This remains above the UK average of 42.1 per 100,000.

And a further 166 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the district since the start of the month, bringing the total to 26,643 cases to date.

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “Infection rates have increased again this week and this is why it is more important than ever that we do not become complacent and work hard to ensure that rates start heading back in the right direction.

“I urge everyone to keep going and continue to take immediate action to protect ourselves and others from the very real threat of COVID-19, even if you have had your vaccine, by following the regulations. By working together we can continue to slow the spread and save lives.”

Last week, it was confirmed that 22 cases of the Delta variant of the virus - formerly known as the Indian variant - had been confirmed in the district.

Outbreaks of the variant were also confirmed at schools in Sandal and Hemsworth on Friday afternoon.

Councillor Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Unfortunately we have seen another increase in infection rates this week.

"Now that some restrictions have eased, it is easy to become complacent. Let’s all remain vigilant and continue to follow the latest guidance and get your vaccine when asked. Let’s all continue to play our part and we can do our very best to keep the infection rate as low as possible.”