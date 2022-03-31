Covid cases: 454 further coronavirus cases in Wakefield

The number of coronavirus cases in Wakefield increased by 454 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 112,598 cases had been confirmed in Wakefield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 30 (Wednesday), up from 112,144 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Wakefield, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,025 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 31,374.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 86,838 over the period, to 21,073,009.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Wakefield.

The dashboard shows 1,012 people had died in the area by March 30 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 14,577 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wakefield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Wakefield have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 200,371 people had received a booster or third dose by March 29 (Tuesday) – 62% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 256,350 people (80%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.