'An important part of the local community': District celebrates 40 years of Featherstone Library and Community Centre

Featherstone Library and Community Centre officially opened on September 4, 1985.

Featherstone Library and Community Centre celebrated its 40th anniversary last week – with the celebration highlighting the importance of libraries within local communities.

The local community was invited to celebrate the occasion with a quiz, cake and an auction of locally-made hand-crafted items – with all funds raised being donated to the national charity, Dementia UK.

Discussions to build the current Featherstone Library began in 1982, when a decision was made by the council to move the town’s current library, which was located on Green Lane.

This was due to it not being ‘ideally placed’ for residents of the town.

Work began in 1983 to build the new library, on the corner of Station Lane and Victoria Street, but the project was delayed several times due to the constant bad weather, which delayed the laying down of the building’s roof.

Two years later and the new Featherstone Library and Community Centre was opened by former council leader Roy Widdowson, with dozens of esteemed Featherstone residents and councillors in attendance.

Throughout the past four decades, the library became the heart of Featherstone – providing books, computer access and a space for the community.

Over the past few years, the library also began hosting a programme of weekly activities for all ages.

This includes a variety of free events including adult craft and chat, for those in the community looking to socialise, a games afternoon, for families, and the councillor’s surgery, which gives local residents the chance to chat with their councillors about local issues.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “It’s wonderful to see Featherstone Library celebrate 40 years of being such an important part of the local community.

“Our libraries aren’t just places for reading; they are spaces for people to come to connect with others and learn about local and family history.

“Everyone is welcome at our libraries - they are at the very heart of our local communities and are safe spaces for people to visit”.