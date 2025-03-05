Wakefield colliery banner missing for more than 30 years turns up

A pit banner from a colliery in Wakefield that was missing for three decades has been found.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sharlston Colliery banner has been missing since around the time the pit closed in 1993.

Organisers of the With Banners Held High festival, in which pit banners are paraded through Wakefield city centre have been looking for the standard for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Hudson, who runs the Sharlston Colliery Facebook page said it arrived during a reunion of mineworkers.

The returned Sharlston Colliery banner

Mr Hudson said: “When Sharlston Colliery Closed in 1993 – 32 years ago – or somewhere around that time the banner mysteriously went missing.

"There have been many tales bandied about regarding its whereabouts – sold on eBay, sold to a German collector, etc but no one really knew what had happened to it.

"Every year we have a reunion organised by William Stringer who runs the colliery reunion group and like the past few years we had one last night at the St John’s Terrace Club in Normanton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Around an hour into the gathering the room was briefly brought to silence by the announcement that the long lost colliery banner had finally been found and returned anonymously after 32 years.

“The banner was then carried into the room and unfurled and held high once again – what a moment that was.

“Maybe now after all these years it can be stored, held safely and used yet again, maybe at the Banners Held High procession in Wakefield?”

He added: “The banners were proudly held high at the forefront of any procession, gala or march, including the march back to work after the year long strike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ninety-three people attended the reunion and a collection raised £50 with £250 going to the Prince of Wales Hospice and £250 to Andy’s Man Club.

This year’s With Banner Held High festival will feature a parade of colliery standards through the city centre, ending at Wakefield Exchange.

It will take place Saturday, May 10.

The banners parade will start at 11am from Smyth Street.

It will proceed through the precinct, up the Springs and Westmorland Street, Northgate and Union Street, culminating at Wakefield Exchange.