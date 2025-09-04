Review: Kia Sorento PHEV

Kia Sorento PHEV

The seven-seater Kia Sorento PHEV has a lot to recommend it, says Julie Marshall

Over the past few months, I've started to appreciate electric vehicles more as their range continues to improve.

However, I still prefer a hybrid, as it offers the best of both worlds. This week, I'm testing the Kia Sorento PHEV (plug-in hybrid). It's one of three powertrain options available for the Sorento, alongside hybrid and diesel variants.

The Sorento comes with three trim levels: ‘2’, ‘3’, and ‘4’. I admit, the naming is not very imaginative.

All versions feature four-wheel drive and come with an automatic transmission as standard.

The Sorento is exclusively a seven-seater. Although the 1.6-litre engine has a significant load to lug when full of passengers and luggage, it performs admirably and is not sluggish.

The Sorento can travel up to 34 miles on battery power alone before the petrol engine engages. When it does kick in, you’ll notice a slight boost in power, but it’s not concerning.

Overtaking is smooth, even at motorway speeds. The ride quality is comfortable, and the vehicle handles poorly surfaced roads without any issues.

Despite being a heavy vehicle, the steering is light, especially in urban settings, while remaining composed at higher speeds.

The driving position is elevated, providing a good view of the road, and the seats are comfortable with ample adjustment options for the driver.

The ‘3’ trim adds lumbar support for extra comfort. The front and outer rear seats are heated, and rear-seat passengers also benefit from air conditioning.

The Sorento boasts six USB ports, with two available in each row of seats—a thoughtful feature that other manufacturers should consider.

The entry-level trims come with a small digital driver’s display, while the ‘3’ and ‘4’ trims feature a much larger 12.3in display.

The infotainment touchscreen, also 12.3in, is user-friendly, and there are a satisfying number of physical buttons for functions such as volume and climate control.

This system controls the DAB radio, the 12-speaker Bose sound system, sat-nav, and Bluetooth, and it connects seamlessly with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Additionally, the ‘3’ trim includes wireless charging.

Every version of the Sorento comes equipped with front and rear parking sensors, as well as a rear-view camera—a bonus not typically found in entry-level models.

The ‘3’ trim adds a 360° surround view monitor. The middle row of seats splits 60:40, while the third row splits 50:50.

The middle row seats can also slide and recline, ensuring ample space in the cabin. During our week-long test, we managed to fit in four adults and their luggage, three medium-sized dogs with their beds, and enough food and drink for a celebratory house party—and there was still plenty of room left.

Overall, the Sorento proves to be a very practical proposition. Accessing the third row is convenient with a button located in the second row, and you can fold down the second row with a switch in the boot. The smart power tailgate also adds to its usefulness.

Specification

Price: £51,605

Engine: 1.6-litre petrol with electric motor and 13.8kWh lithium-ion polymer battery

Power: 248bhp

Torque: 272lb/ft

Transmission: Automatic six-speed

Top speed: 113mph

0-62mph: 8..8seconds

Economy: 176.6mpg

Electric range 34 miles