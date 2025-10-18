Secure your spot now for the magical Christmas events at Carr Gate Garden Centre

Christmas events at Carr Gate Garden Centre.

Excitement is building at Carr Gate Garden Centre as it unveils its spectacular line-up of festive events this season.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the centre’s magical events include:

Christmas dinner: Indulge in a traditional festive feast served in a warm and welcoming setting, perfect for family and friends to celebrate together.

Festive afternoon tea: A seasonal twist on a much-loved classic, complete with sweet treats and savoury delights to enjoy during the Christmas period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breakfast with Santa: You and your child will enjoy a tasty, cooked breakfast, meet Santa, take pictures, and get a personal gift at this charming alternative to a Santa’s Grotto.

Afternoon tea with Santa: Tuck into a tower of tasty treats with your little one as they witness a visit from a very special someone.

Paws & Claus: This fun, relaxed festive event includes a delicious cooked breakfast for you, a festive goody bag for your dog, and, of course, a visit from a very special someone.

Toddler breakfast with Santa: Share a treasured experience of your little one’s first Christmas. This event, designed for children up to two years old, offers a relaxed festive atmosphere featuring a traditional cooked breakfast for adults, a breakfast pouch or children’s meal for little ones, engaging stories from Santa, a gift, and an opportunity for a photo with Santa.

Book here now to avoid disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne Johnson, Centre Manager said: "Our team is dedicated to making your visit truly special. From twinkling lights to heart-warming experiences, Carr Gate Garden Centre is your destination for Christmas magic.”