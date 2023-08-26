News you can trust since 1852
Theatre Royal Wakefield announces open auditions for young people to join upcoming panto Sleeping Beauty

The Theatre Royal Wakefield has announced open auditions for its young people’s chorus for its upcoming pantomime, Sleeping Beauty.
By Kara McKune
Published 26th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

Budding performers who can dance, act and sing are encouraged to try out on September 10 in the theatre’s Walker Studio from 9.30am until 4.30pm.

There will be opportunities for girls aged nine to 15 and boys aged nine to 17 , with the theatre ultimately looking for three teams of six young people to join the cast.

The schedule for the day will see performers given the opportunity to sing and dance in groups before each young person is asked to take part in a basic vocal audition.

The Theatre Royal Wakefield has announced open auditions for young people looking to be part of this year's pantomime.
The Theatre Royal Wakefield has announced open auditions for young people looking to be part of this year's pantomime.
Those successful will get the chance to take to the stage in the 2023 pantomime, which is the largest event in the theatre’s annual calendar.

They will also get to join beloved pantomime dame, and Theatre Royal veteran, Chris Hannon, as well as singer and double BAFTA award-winning TV presenter Sam Nixon who is returning to the local theatre for the fourth time.

Aoibheann Kelly, head of participation at the theatre, said: "This is a wonderful opportunity for a young person with aspirations to sing, dance and perform.

"What better start than featuring on a stage in front of a live audience during the biggest performance of the year!

"The auditions are always a fun-packed day, and we look forward to welcoming all the young people that attend.

"Unfortunately, not everyone that auditions will be successful, however they will get a chance to showcase their talents and to learn more about the skills and techniques that are required to become a professional performer.”

Set in Wakeyland, this adaptation of Sleeping Beauty has be rewritten by Hannon to feature a local twist and plenty of audience interaction.

However, potential performers have been warned of the pantomime’s intense schedule, with 69 shows across the run.

Rehearsals will start from September 15 and every member of the young people’s chorus will be required to commit to all rehearsals and performance dates, with each featuring in a third of the shows.

Those interested are asked to complete the following registration form by Friday, September 8: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfYoC8lo8bVTx0b4guK8NPd0MnHtn4fopd4Jg7JdvUsz0PNNQ/viewform?pli=1