Karen Wright: Come for borscht soup and bread rolls to support Ukraine #CookforUkraine

Ben and Karen with their soup and bread

Karen Wright writes: When I was on The Great British Bake Off, on bread week, the ‘showstopper bake’ the bakers were asked to do was called a korovai.

At that time I had no idea what it was but after looking into it I discovered it was a Ukrainian wedding bread.

Up until then, the only other Ukrainian thing I had heard of was chicken Kiev.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Borscht soup and garlic bread rolls

Now of course, we are all following the events that are unfolding everyday in Ukraine and many of us wonder what if anything we can do to help.

A few days ago, some of the biggest cooks and chefs in the country started a campaign called #CookforUkraine.

It has gathered momentum and people everywhere are cooking and baking Ukrainian food.

For some people this just allows them to focus on the situation, feeling connected in some way.

Cooking for the Ukrainian relief effort #CookForUkraine

And for others, they are raising money by doing bake sales or supper clubs and sending the proceeds to the Ukrainian relief effort.

My friend Ben, who I met when we were cooking together in the community during the first lockdown, has opened a sandwich shop.

Benny’s Sandwiches is located at G2, Unit 4, Caldervale Road, Wakefield, WF1 5PE.

We put our heads together and have decided that this week, (Monday to Friday), we will make a Ukrainian soup and bread roll to sell in his shop.

All the proceeds will go to the Ukrainian relief effort.

I will be spending each morning helping out with the sales.

I am on soup duty and Ben is making the delicious garlic bread rolls.

Please come along and support us, the cost is just £3.25.