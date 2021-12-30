Karen Wright writes: After all the excess food and drink over the festive period, it is the perfect time to restock the fridge and pantry with simple, healthy food.

Just looking at this photograph inspired me to start thinking about my new year healthy eating regime.

Fortunately, I really love fruit and vegetables.

Simple and healthy food

I never have a problem eating my five a day but sometimes I lose the real health benefits by cooking them with butter, cream and cheese.

Although those dairy products are both delicious and have nutritional value, I like to simplify my recipes to reduce calories.

I try to keep everything quite basic.

I don’t make new year resolutions but I do try to make a few decisions at this time of year.

It is a fantastic opportunity to reset and focus on our goals for the new year.

I am going to start January by figuring out which direction I want to take with my work, and of course I will be eating a healthy and balanced diet.

In January I am booked to do some filming with Channel 5, this time cooking in my caravan.

The angle will be one-pot dishes and I will be ensuring the recipes are exciting and packed full of flavour.

In February it is rhubarb time here in our triangle and I am booked to work at our very own rhubarb festival.

So, I have plenty of things to keep me out of mischief and busy in the kitchen.

January is also Veganuary, an annual challenge to encourage a vegan plant-based diet for a month.

All the obvious things are vegan, like fruit and vegetables but also nuts, rice, pasta, oils, tofu, tempeh, lentils and pulses.

I also try to stick to a wholefood diet.

I check the back of packets and tins for a list of ingredients.

If there are fewer than five ingredients it is one for my shopping trolley!

So, now I am all set and keen to get back on track.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish you all an incredibly happy new year and I look forward to sharing recipes with you in 2022.