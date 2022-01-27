Karen Wright writes: It has flown by; I had my first trip of the year in the caravan, filming my budget friendly recipes, and of course I have been writing about vegan food each week too.

This is the last week of Veganuary so I thought I would include a sweet treat for a change, so it’s not all about chickpeas and lentils!

I always have a roll of shop-bought puff pastry in my fridge or freezer as it is super quick and easy to use.

Rhubarb and custard pinwheels

Did you know most of the rolls you can buy are vegan? Just be sure to double check the ingredients.

I also only recently discovered that Bird’s custard powder doesn’t have any eggs in the mix.

Apparently Mrs Bird had an egg allergy. So, if you make it using a plant-based milk that is vegan too.

I made these Danish-style pastries using both the ready rolled pastry and the Bird’s custard.

As I am in Rhubarb Festival practice mode now, I topped with a sweet and juicy chunk of rhubarb, but you could use raspberries or strawberries if that is what you prefer.

The way you create these shapes is as easy as, well pie!

Unroll the pastry and cut into squares, I made six out of a roll.

Place a spoon of cold custard into the middle and then make a cut up from each corner until you get to the custard.

Lift one corner up and place it on top of the custard, miss the next corner and then lift the next in the same way, so alternating.

You will see the windmill shape emerge and know you are on the right track.

Place a chunk of sweetened cooked rhubarb on the top and bake in a hot 200c oven for 20 minutes.

If using raspberries or strawberries I would top after it is cooked.

When the pastries are cooled, sieve over some icing sugar, delicious!

So, looking forward to February, a busy time once again.

I am sneaking in a week’s holiday to Tenerife, a place I have never been to before so that is very exciting.

I am booked to demo at our very own Rhubarb Festival once again, so I am up to my eyes thinking and dreaming all things pink!