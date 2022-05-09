Limited edition beer has been commissioned by Pontefract Civic Society for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Pontefract Civic Society chainman Paul Cartwright lends a hand with the he mashing of Iubilaeum. The beer has been specially commissioned to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee

And members of the society paid a visit to Tarn51 Brewing Company at Altofts last week to help with the mashing of the new beer, named Iubilaeum, which is Latin for Jubilee

Dr Hayley Lumb, director, Tarn51 said it had been an honour to be involved in the brewing of the commemorative beer for the Platinum Jubilee.

She added: "It is a 4.5 per cent pale ale using local malt from Fawcett’s in Castleford.

"It’s light and refreshing, perfect for the Jubilee bank holiday weekend”.

Phil Cook, vice chair, Pontefract Civic Society said, “We’ve now got more than 70 events and activities in the Pontefract Jubilee programme, and there will be more that we don’t know about.

"It’s great to have a limited-edition beer for the Jubilee, which supports local independent pubs, and the local supply chain”.

Iubilaeum will be available throughout the Jubilee period at The Old Grocers, Cartners No. 5, The Printers Draft, and a limited number of other independent establishments.

Pontefract will celebrate with entertainment, vehicle exhibits, a barrel organ, singers, a café ‘cake bake off’, and a magician at the Saturday Market on 4 June 4.

At other times there’s the beacon lighting, a civic church service, gigs, afternoon teas, picnics and street parties, crown making, and library events.

Mr Cartwright added: “It is great to see all these events coming together, with individuals, businesses, community groups and schools truly working together for Pontefract. It was also great to have the hands-on brew day experience with Tarn51, and we are thankful to the directors at Tarn51, Dr Hayley Lumb and Rob Turton”.