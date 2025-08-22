Mexi Bean Express: New Mexican street food restaurant opens in Wakefield Westgate Station

Mexi Bean Express has opened up in Wakefield Westgate train station.
Mexi Bean Express, a new restaurant serving up tacos, nachos, burritos and coffee has opened up in Westgate railway station.

This new opening marks a big milestone for the Yorkshire-based brand, which already has branches in Huddersfield, Brighouse and Bradford.

Not only is Wakefield its first-ever transport hub location but it also debuts the company’s shiny new quick-service restaurant “grab-and-go” model.

Store Manager Vuyo explained: “You can choose your own fillings and still get all the action-packed flavours you’d expect from a Mexi Bean Express.

“Think quick pit-stop, friendly vibes, and food that hits the spot every time.

"Doors are open noon to 10pm daily and since we opened last week have been welcoming commuters, locals and visitors on the move. So swing by, grab your feast, or let us deliver the fiesta straight to your sofa!”

