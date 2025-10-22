A sauce has been recalled from a major UK retailer 😮

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morrisons is recalling its Morrisons Saver Salad Cream

The affected product contains egg and mustard, which is not declared on the label

The batch affected is 420g with a use by date of August 2026

A salad cream has been urgently recalled by a UK supermarket over a safety risk, with some customers urged not to eat the product and return it to stores.

Morrisons is recalling its Saver Salad Cream due to it containing egg and mustard, which are not declared on the ingredients list on the label.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the product does not mention the allergens, it poses a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to those ingredients.

The affected batch is a 420g pack size, with a use-by date of August 2026.

Morrisons has taken action by recalling the product, and the Food Standards Agency have advised the brand to contact the relevant allergy organisations - which will inform its members of the recall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrions salad cream urgently recalled over safety risk - 'do not eat' warning | Food Standards Agency

The UK retailer has also issued a point-of-sale notice, which explains why the product is being recalled and the steps to take if they have bought the product.

Morrisons says: “Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund. We don’t need a receipt.

“No other products are affected by this issue. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”

For more information, please visit the Food Standards Agency website .