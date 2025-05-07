Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Old Jamaica has confirmed a return

The ginger beer has been given a complete makeover

The brand announced it was “retiring” in September 2024

Old Jamaica is set to make a much-anticipated return, with a brand-new look.

The beloved ginger beer announced in September 2024 that it was discontinuing which left many fans devastated at the loss of the iconic drink.

However, the brand has now confirmed that it is making a comeback to supermarket shelves, with the design getting a complete makeover.

Old Jamaica previously rolled out a social media campaign where the brand shared that it was “retiring” and “bidding farewell”.

Fans of the drink were in disbelief of whether Old Jamaica would be gone for good, and seven months later it is back.

Old Jamaica now has an exciting and colourful brand-new design, courtesy of media company SAMY Alliance.

Hernán Cerdeiro, SAMY Alliance CCO Americas and campaign lead, commented: “The Caribbean is one of the most visually rich cultures on the planet and its tones are infinite. Why keep things muted in a land of rich technicolour?

“Our new vibrant colour combinations have been designed to transport consumers to a world that is strikingly colourful, festive, fun, fresh and bringing some big spice. Welcome to the new Old Jamaica!”

Ditching the red and brown colour scheme of the original cans, Old Jamaica now has six new colours including red, orange and blue.

After 35 years, Old Jamaica has also changed their iconic logo which includes a palm tree fringed theme.

While it has kept a palm tree in its logo, the new design has a bolder and more modern look. The “Old English” antique font has also been replaced, with a more streamlined design.

Alfonso Haces, Senior Global Marketing Head at Beliv Company (the parent company of Old Jamaica), added: “Old Jamaica is back, bigger and better than ever. SAMY Alliance has done us proud, not just in creating the craziest comeback campaign in the history of brand advertising, but also in this brilliant new brand identity and product redesign.

“The new look and feel packs a real punch. It stands out on the shelf and it says new without departing entirely from the old. The reimagined palm tree is a powerful new symbol to represent the Old Jamaica brand, one that is instantly recognisable.

“In the coming months, as Old Jamaica brand shows up in some unexpected places, the palm tree symbol will be our calling card, representing the new Old Jamaica at a glance!”

