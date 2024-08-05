These landlords and landladies of our locals have served thousands of pints between them.These landlords and landladies of our locals have served thousands of pints between them.
Wakefield nostalgia: Here are 28 landlords and landladies you may have seen pulling pints in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in the 1990s and 2000s

By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 20:19 BST
We’ve been delving through the Wakefield Express archives and have found these brilliant photos of some of the area’s landlords and landladies .

So, we're raising a glass to all of the past publicans of our city and towns.

Who do you remember?

Remember Ivor and Yvonne Lloyd? The couple had been landlord and landlady of The Star at Kirkhamgate for 32 years when this photo was taken in September 2001.

Landlord of The Boot and Shoe on Wakefield Road, Ackworth, Les Thompson, taken in 2001.

Remember Thatcher the magpie? It would appear at Alan Tate's pub/restuarant, The Kings Arms, in Wakefield where the wayward bird pinched keys, drinks, pecked customers and invaded the bar back in 2004.

Michael Portman, landlord of the Caldervale pub, in Horbury, which also had a proper fish and chips shop inside the pub in 2002.

